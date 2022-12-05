22 Christmas Gift Ideas For Men If You Have No Bloody Idea What ‘Dunno, I’m Not Fussed’ Means

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Coming up with Christmas gifts idea for men can sometimes be hard, especially when all they say they want is, “Uh, dunno. I’ll let you know”, but they never do. We all know one of these types. In my case, it’s every male in my family — dad, brothers — and even my boyfriend.

So, if you’ve started putting aside some $$$ for all the pressies and don’t know what to get your dad/brother/partner, we’ve gone and done the hard work for you and scoured the Internet to find 20 different gift ideas for men.

READ MORE 8 Last Min Christmas Gifts If You Really Fucked Up And Left It All Too Late

Gifts ideas for men

Gift ideas for your boyfriend

Thrills Series Embroidered Merch Fit Tee, $59.99

Let’s be honest. Every guy could always use another basic tee. Our pick: this one from Thrills. Wrap ‘er up, boys.

NuraTrue Pro, $499

These NuraTrue Pro Earbuds are a solid gifting choice. They’re said to have adaptive active noise cancellation, up to eight hours of battery life (32 with case), and crystal clear call quality. They also come with a wireless charging case, so you can charge them on the go.

Black de Ville, men’s sterling silver exposed wood ring, $213.75

Ooft, how sexy is this ring? Christ, I love sterling silver. Anywho, this piece is made from 925 sterling silver and has been hand-polished to provide that bespoke finish. It absolutely whips, if I do say so myself.

The Aussie Man Skincare Starter Kit ($79)

Get ya mans into the habit of using basic skincare instead of just soap and water with The Aussie Man’s Skincare Starter Kit. It comes with a cleanser, an eye cream and a moisturiser.

Nutcare’s Best Sellers Kit ($99, usually $159.99)

Speaking of skincare, well, sorta. Nutcare sells men’s personal grooming products for the nether regions, like hair removal cream, moisturiser for the nutsack and body powder to help prevent chafe. Our pick is Nutcare’s Best Sellers Kit, which includes all of the above.

Adidas Continental 80 shoes, $150

I’ve been trying to get myself a pair of these shoes for yonks, but every time I do, they don’t have my size. It’s a damn conspiracy! These babies also come in black.

Gymshark The Everyday Holdall $75

If your significant other has recently turned to working out or is a regular gym goer, then here’s a lil’ something to make their trips to the gym a little easier.

LEGO Lamborghini Sián, $699.99

This is a niche gift for the car and LEGO lovers out there. To be honest, this just looks very cool and kind of impossible to assemble. It’s 3,696 pieces!

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Polarised Sunnies, $278

A fresh set of frames for summer? Hell yeah. These hexagonal lenses from Ray-Ban are sure to be a hit… and if not, you can always keep them for yourself.

Calvin Klein trunks,$99.95

It was either trunks or novelty socks, and I have played the socks card far too many times now. Also, who doesn’t love a man in Calvin Klein?

Patagonia Maclure Hat, $69.95

Even though they’ve probably already got hundreds of hats, ya honestly can’t go wrong with gifting them another one.

We-Vibe prostate massager, $199.95

Imagine opening this bad boy up in front of the parents, ha. No, but seriously, this remote-controlled p-spot pleaser has ten different vibration speeds and patterns. It’s the real deal. You can either control it using the remote or download the trusty app.

Gifts ideas for your dad

If you go halves with your siblings, these gifts are bang for your buck. Send this list of Chrissy gift ideas for men to the sibling group chat.

Crosley C62 Shelf System, $499.95

These vintage-look vinyl players were designed to be a ready-to-go-sounds-darn-good-straight-out-of-the-box turntable system that doesn’t break the bank — and we’re about it.

Medik8 discovery kit, $85

If your ol’ man’s not sure where to start when it comes to skincare, try this kit. It’s three basic steps: vitamin C in the morning, sunscreen during the day, and vitamin A at night. Easy peasy.

Audible subscription, After 30 days free, $16.45 per month

You just can’t go wrong with an Audible subscription, especially when its first 30 days are free. You love to see it.

Apple AirPods (2rd Generation) was $219, now $175

Dad will need something to listen to his Audible books with, just saying. And these are currently on sale!

Gifts ideas for your brother

Disney+ subscription, $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

‘Cos if you’re not excited for The Mandalorian Season Three, who are you?! Plus, the ol’ man can binge-watch all the other Star Wars flicks and series while he waits for March 1, 2023.

Quiksilver Buckology – Bucket Hat For Men, $39.99

This hat gives me HUGE chilling by the esky while cookin’ on the BBQ energy, and I’m here for it.

UE Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker, $99

I mean, UE speakers are just a staple in the house (and office), aren’t they?

Casetify, prices vary

There are so many cases and phone accessories to go through on Casetify. You might just find one for your fussiest family member.

Lululemon Fast and Free Lined Short 6″, $79

Another staple in every bloke’s wardrobe that always needs a little refresh? Running shorts. A quick poll around the office indicated that these Lululemon ones are a fave among the men.

Thieves Coffee membership from $75

Thieves offer a three, six or 12-month coffee membership, delivered directly to the coffee lover in your life each month. Starting from just $75, including shipping, the membership includes a new Australian coffee roaster sent directly to the gift recipient on your behalf and a personalised card with the first delivery.

Now that that’s out of the way! Got a Secret Santa you’re shopping for this year? Suss out our handy guide here.