The lovely team behind Finders Keepers has announced a brand new online marketplace so you can shop all your favourite local brands without leaving bed.

Like just about everything else, Finders Keepers had to cancel its physical events in May, June, and July due to the pandemic. But instead of simply replacing these IRL events with links to online shops, the team has specially coordinated an online marketplace.

Finders Keepers At Home will kick off next weekend, from June 19 to the 21. It’s pretty much an opportunity to connect with and support artists, designers, and makers.

You’ll be able to shop virtual market aisles, complete with exclusive weekend specials. Artist Egg Picnic will be gifting a freebie with each purchase and Dasiy Cooper Ceramics will offer Australia wide free shipping. That’s just two special offers promised.

Shopping aside, there will also be a whole bunch of studio demonstrations, how-to tutorials, and workshops from creatives including Egg Picnic, Bridget Bodenham, and Musings from the Moon.

Unfortunately, all tickets to the workshops have sold out, but you can still tune into live videos over the weekend.

The three-day event will also feature a virtual fashion show with more than 20 labels and a panel will chat all things COVID-19 and business. So think innovation and how to stay connected during the pandemic to how brands have had to change their business models and relationships with customers. The panel will include Peppermint Magazine, Kitty Came Home, High Tea with Mrs Woo, Kingston Jewellery and Bilboa.

You can learn more about the event / sign up right here.