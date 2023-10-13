Dyson’s Throwing A Massive Sale & You Can Save $400 Off The New Robo Sucky Boi

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, if you’re anything like us, you’ve reached a stage in life where buying new homewares and appliances brings you nothing but pure joy. If you’re nodding your head wildly in agreement, we’ve got you. We know that we wax lyrical about Dyson stick vacuums all the time, but guys, once you’ve used a Dyson, you never go back. And right now, they’re on sale for up to $554 off.

Yup, the geniuses behind the cult-famous sucky bois, are not only slashing up to $554 off a bunch of stick vacuums but it’s also lopping up to a cheeky $250 off its best-selling fans and air purifers too. But, the best part is that the brand spanking new 360 Vis Nav (AKA a robo sucky boi) is also $400 off (!!), which is absolutely wild given it was recently released.

Now, we warn you every time Dyson throws a sale, but just in case you missed the memo, ya gots to be quick. They sell out super fast, and deals this good, never last long.

Keep reading to shop these delicious deals on Dyson fans, vacuums, and more.

READ MORE Barkuterie Boards Are Now Available In Select Venues Around Aus If Your Pup Stans A Girl Dinner

The Best Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales 2023

The Best Dyson Robot Vacuum Sales 2023

Released earlier this year, the 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum is Dyson’s new best-seller. Luckily for us, it looks like the robo-sucky boi will be a part of Dyson’s early Black Friday deals. 360 Vis Nav, $1,999 (usually $2,399 — $400)

This scene is my Roman Empire

The Best Dyson Air Purifier Fans and Heaters Sales

There’s a reason people rave about how their lives were changed after copping a Dyson. It is semi-cult-ish, but we get it. If you’ve never had the cash to invest in a Dyson, now’s the time to take the plunge. You can shop Dyson’s sales on stick vacuums, fans and more here.

Image Credit: Wolf of Wall Street / Dyson