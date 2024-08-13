Dyson’s Afterpay Day Sale Could Save You Up To $600 On One Of Its Cult-Fave Vacuums

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While we hear nothing but good things about Dyson’s range of stick vacuum cleaners, unfortunately, that prestige comes with a chunky price tag. The good news is that you’ve already read the headline of this article, so you know that there’s an Afterpay Day sale on right now which’ll see you get heaps of good gear at a discounted rate.

If you asked us how to describe a Dyson vacuum cleaner in a single expression, it would be *chef’s kiss*. These sucky bois have all the sucking power you need if you wanna yeet those dust bunnies into oblivion. During this Afterpay Day sale, Dyson’s slinging up to $600 off the Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum, $572 off the V15s Detect Submarine Complete vacuum, $500 off the Gen5detect Complete vacuum and the Gen5outsize Complete, and — and those are only the deals going for vacuum cleaners.

If you’re more interested in the brand’s famous air purifiers, you can save up to $250 on those, too.

Keep reading for all of the Dyson Afterpay Day sales that you need to know about.

The Best Dyson Afterpay Day 2024 Sales for Vacuum Cleaners

The Best Dyson Afterpay Day 2024 Sales for Fans and Air Purifiers

Sadly, there aren’t any sales on the Dyson hot tools this Afterpay Day. However, when you purchase Airwrap, Airstrait or Corrale, you can save $100 on a Supersonic hair dryer in the matching colourway.

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is a glorious shopping event that happens twice a year and gives shoppers the chance to snap up a killer bargain from thousands of Aussie retailers and brands. Last year, we caught wind of a bunch of vacuum cleaner and air purifier deals, and it’s safe to say we cleaned them all out.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Afterpay is a godsend if you want something but can’t afford it right now. It’s basically a repayment plan that allows you to pay back your purchases in four instalments over six weeks — interest-free (love that for us). If you ask us, that’s amazing if you need a new pair of shoes and you’re between paychecks.

When is Afterpay Day 2024?

This year, the Afterpay Day 2024 sales start on Thursday, August 15, and will run until Sunday, August 18.

