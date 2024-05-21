PSA Here’s How You Can Borrow Someone Else’s Dog Without The Responsibility Of Owning One

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As a non-dog owner, sometimes I’ll see a cute pup and think it would be fun to play with them for half an hour or so. But then I quickly remind myself why I don’t own a dog — it’s just too much work. Plus, I have my cat, Mochi, who is the light of my life. But, if I did have access to a dog for a few hours a week, I feel like my life could be enriched by a canine presence.

This is where Dogshare comes in. Did you know, that as an adult, you can legally borrow someone’s dog if they give you permission? You don’t even need to ask your parents. You can just do it. It’s like learning that you can just buy a whole Woolies mud cake and eat it and nobody can stop you.

Dogshare is kind of like a dog sitting service except there is no cost between the dog owner and the dog sitter. The service itself has a one-time $20 application fee, and then a $5 per month upkeep fee if you live in Melbourne or Sydney. If you live outside these cities, then you can join for free. From here, once you sign up to the service as either a dog owner or someone that doesn’t have a dog, you’ll be screened then after you’ve been approved, you’ll be accepted as a member.

For dog owners looking for an extra paw

Image: iStock/alexei_tm

You’ll start by uploading a photo of your beloved pup and filling out their profile with their breed, size and temperament. You’ll then be able to see people in your neighbourhood who have signed up to Dogshare and are looking to spend time with dogs (whether they’re non-dog owners that want to lend a hand, or dog owners that want to have puppy play-dates). People will offer a range of different services including park meet-ups, walks, backyard sharing and even overnight stays.

There’s an initial park meet-up to test your dog’s compatibility with your Dogshare match (and yours), so if things don’t go quite right, you can always look for someone else. If things go well though, you and the other person can continue to message each other for dog sitting and walking arrangements as much as you need.

For non-dog owners or people looking to lend a paw

Image: iStock/Chalabala

If you’re a non-dog owner or a dog owner that wants to meet more pooches, you can sign up to Dogshare to offer help walk a dog or pet sit them. Similar to the dog-owner category, you’ll sign up and fill out your profile. You’ll be able to see different people in your area that are looking for help with their dog. Once you’re connected with someone, you’ll go on the initial park meet-up before deciding if you’d like to keep chatting.

The good part about both options is that you can switch and be a dog owner or helper at any time once you’ve signed up.

If you, like me, are the kind of person who would like to occasionally spend time with a cute pooch, or are someone that needs help with your dog without having to pay loads of money for a dog walker or dog sitter, Dogshare is a great way to meet your neighbours and make new pals.

Image credit: @marleysminiaturelife/@cavoodlebeans/@clyvethecollie