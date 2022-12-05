At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Remember last year when you promised yourself that you’d get all of your Christmas shopping done in time, so you won’t have to do a mad scramble to buy all of your gifts at the last minute?

Well, if you’re reading this article, we’re guessing you probably haven’t kept up with that promise, huh?

It’s alright, though, because we’ve put together this handy list of last-minute gift suggestions that’ll make you look like a caring friend/family member while hiding the fact that you’re a huge procrastinator.

Why not give the gift that keeps on giving and get your mate a Binge subscription? They can currently stream a host of hit series like House of The Dragon, White Lotus S2, Gossip Girl S2, and more.

Need to buy a last-minute gift for a friend who is an absolute fiend for spooky movies? Then do them a solid and hook ’em up with a subscription to Shudder, a streaming service 100% dedicated to horror movies, TV shows and documentaries.

Is there a French word for the feeling you get when you buy someone a book, only to watch their expression bottom out to poorly hidden disappointment (there’s always a French word for these kinds of things)?

I’ve had it happen to me a couple of times, and it sucks. So now I just buy them a gift certificate so they can grab that title they’ve been meaning to read.

Look, the high chances are that the friend or family member you’re buying for already has a Dinsey+ subscription. If they don’t and they’re a long-time Disney fan, well, it’s high time you show them a whole new world.

If they’re a big Marvel or Star Wars fan, gifting them a subscription times perfectly with Loki S2 and The Mandalorian S3 coming in 2023. Plus, it has every single episode of The Simpsons, so there’s that.

Do you have a mate or family member who loves a good drop of wine but mostly limits their purchases to the budget aisle? You can help broaden their wine horizons with a Vinomofo subscription.

Vinomofo memberships start from $139 per month and will have 12 assorted bottles delivered to their doorstep once a month or every second month if that’s what you’d prefer. They’ll definitely owe you a wine and cheese night as thanks.

Prime is a gift that keeps on giving

With a subscription, they’ll get access to over 1,000 e-books with Prime Reading and unlimited access to over 50 million songs with Prime Music. Not only that, but a Prime membership will also give them access to Amazon’s Prime Original series and movies, like White Lotus and Being the Ricardos.

Plus, if they’re a big online shopper, they’ll get free, two-business-day delivery on their Amazon purchases.

Sports! Kayo is a streaming platform for the sport obsessive. Name a sport, and they’ve got it. It’ll give them on-demand access to live games, both local and international, along with hundreds of hours of replays, panel shows and docos, like ESPN’s 30 for 30 series.

Stuck on what to get a fussy friend? Redballoon has some pretty epic experience-based gift ideas that were made for friends like those. Everything from hot air ballooning and helicopter riding to scuba diving and snorkelling.

Didn’t exactly find what you need? You can always peruse our gift guides and blame the post for ~late delivery~.