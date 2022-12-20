Maz Yr Heart Out: 10 End-Of-Year Sex Toy Sales That’ll Accompany Yr Week Of Leave Real Nicely

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

‘Tis the season to treat yo’ self, bestie. Fuck getting your eight cousins (twice removed) silly little gifts, and fuck getting Aunt Lisa that cheap body scrub set for the tenth year in a row (that she’ll probably regift anyway). Instead, put that money into something you’ll be able to actually enjoy for your damn self.

Our top pick? A brand new sex toy cos’ what’s better than a maz to keep ya busy during the write-off period between Christmas and New Years? That’s right, nothing.

To make the deal sweeter, your fave sex toy brands like VUSH, NORMAL and Lovehoney also happen to be slinging a hot n’ heavy up to 50% off to celebrate all the end-of-season / Boxing Day sales this week — and you’re in luck because a large chunk of ’em have already kicked off.

Now, we know what you’re thinking, “BITCH, already???? We haven’t even hit Christmas yet”. My answer to that is, the devil works hard, but your favourite sex toy brands work harder. So, don’t do them dirty, go have a sus of these cheap sex toys RN.

Here are a few of our front-runners to start you off strong…

First and foremost, hot off the press, are our friends over at VUSH who are currently slicing an incredible 30% off sitewide. All you have to do is slam in the code ‘BOXINGDAY2022’ at checkout. You can also take a ball-busting 50% off the Empress 2 with the code ‘EMPRESS50’. How’s that for a holiday treat?

VUSH Empress 2 Clitoral Stimulator, $110 with code EMPRESS50 (usually $110)

VUSH Rose 2 Precision Bullet Vibrator, $84 with code ‘BOXINGDAY2022’ (usually $120)

You’ll be keen to find out that NORMAL is also joining the celebrations with 25% off their full collection of body-safe, silky-smooth modern sex toys and essentials. Just chuck the discount code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ at checkout to claim your bangin’ offer. Be quick, though — you don’t wanna miss the action.

‘Billie’, $120 with code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ (usually $160)

‘Flynn’, $120 with code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ (usually $160)

Y’all, if you thought that was good, over at Frenchie, you can now buy one and bag the second for 50% off this Boxing Day sale, so that’s you and your lover covered. Oh, and if you spend more than $100, you’ll also receive a free Le Masque with your order.

The Double Entendre $45 when you buy another full-priced item (usually $90)

Le Coq, $16 when you buy another full-priced item (usually $32)

Praise be to the legends over at THE ICONIC because these baddies are slinging up to 25% off when you spend $50 as part of their end-of-season sale, and you best fucking believe, they’ve got a bunch of different toys in the mix, including remote control-operated vibes, bullet-shaped options and more.

WeVibe Jive, $126.75 (usually $169)

LELO Enigma, $209.25 (usually $279)

And last but most definitely not least, the one you’ve all been waiting for: Lovehoney has officially announced a spend-and-save cheap sex toy sale for the end-of-year period. All you have to do is pop in the Lovehoney Australia discount code ‘XMASGIFT’, and away you go. Starting from 10% off when you spend $90, the discount percentage only increases the more you spend, so now’s the time to get your big yearly haul in. There’s also a range of toys on sale for up to 50% off, too.

Vush X Abbie Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator, $104.96 (usually $149.95)

Lovehoney Dream Rabbit Rechargeable Silicone Vibrator, $129.95 (usually $129.95)

Happy mazzing!

