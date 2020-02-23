Want that gorgeous greenery aesthetic but can’t keep a plant alive for the life of you? Well, I’ve got news for you because it turns out Bunnings Warehouse literally lets you return your dead plants as part of their “perfect plant promise.”

The policy has actually been around for a while now, but even the biggest Bunnings fans had no fucking idea it existed until it went viral on Facebook this week.

As part of the “perfect plant promise”, shoppers can return their dead plants within 12-months for a refund or replacement. The rule works for all plants (not seedlings) if they die within the first year, which is great if you’re not exactly a green thumb.

All you need to cash in on this life-saving offer is your receipt. It’s really that simple.

“All our plants (except seedlings) are guaranteed for 12 months. If you’re not 100% happy, return your plant (with receipt or tax invoice) and we’ll refund it,” the website reads

Like most refunds, the plant needs to be examined by a Bunnings employee before you return it. The refunds are processed on a case-by-case basis, but if you’re genuinely just shit at keeping plants alive, this could be a total game changer.

Plants are expensive. If you’re not a gardening guru, it can be difficult to justify your spending, but this really changes the game.

If you’ll excuse me, I’m on my way to Bunnings Warehouse to drop a couple of hundred dollars on plants, and maybe a sausage sizzle or two.