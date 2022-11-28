At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your home after staring at your shitty sharehouse decor, we’ve got good news for you. The massive online shopping event that is Cyber Monday 2022 is basically here, and our bank accounts are shaking at the site of these homewares sales.

You can score yourself a discount on everything from smart home devices and kitchen appliances right through to buttery-soft bedsheets and robot vacuums from big-name brands like Emma Sleep, Dyson, The Good Guys, THE ICONIC, and more until midnight tonight.

Here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, we know online shopping events can be fkn overwhelming and that sometimes you don’t even know where to start despite having a wish list longer than your arm. So, we’ve decided to curate a running list of all the best Cyber Monday homewares sales worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

Oh, and if you’re looking for our list of hyper-curated deals, suss out our brand new shop page by clicking the strap below. for everything else, read on!

The Best Cyber Monday Homewares Sales

Kitchen & Home Appliances Sales

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+, $799 (usually $1,199)

Dyson — Save up to $400 on Dyson tech

Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums Lounge Lovers — 10-50% off storewide

— 10-50% off storewide Ecovacs — Up to 53% off robot vacuums

Up to 53% off robot vacuums Castlery — Up to 40% off on select styles

— Take an extra 20% off using the code BLACKSALE Koala — Up to 30% off

— Up to 30% off Tirtyl — Up to 56% off

— Up to 56% off Canningvale — Up to 80% off

Up to 80% off Nespresso — Up to 15% off machines and accessories

Up to 15% off machines and accessories Harris Scarfe — Up to 60% off select products

— Up to 60% off select products Godfreys — Up to $300 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions

eBay Save 22% off a wide range of tech products if you're an eBay Plus member by using the code FRIBLK22 Save 20% off if you aren't a member with the promo code FRIBLK20



Homewares & Bedding Sales

Emma Comfort Mattress, $574.50 (usually $1,149)

Decor Sales

Mosey Me Garden Tablecloth, $220 (usually $176)

Surf Stitch — 30-40% off storewide using the code: BFSale

— 30-40% off storewide using the code: BFSale THE ICONIC — Up to 40% off homewares and decor

— Up to 40% off homewares and decor Myer — Up to 50% off homewares

— Up to 50% off homewares Temple & Webster — Up to 60% off select products

Up to 60% off select products Eco Modern Essentials — Up to 50% off sitewide

— Up to 50% off sitewide House — Take an extra 25% off using the code BLACKSALE

— Take an extra 25% off using the code BLACKSALE Adairs — Save 25% on full price and 40% on best-sellers

— Save 25% on full price and 40% on best-sellers Saardé — Save 22 per cent off storewide

Smart Home & Tech Sales

Sonos Roam, $249 (usually $299)

Sonos– Up to $300 off select speakers

Up to $300 off select speakers The Good Guys – Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums

Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums Nanoleaf — 20% off lighting products

20% off lighting products Amazon Devices — Save up to 50% on Amazon Echo devices

ECOVACS — Save on select ECOVACS products

You can find more of the best early Black Friday 2022 deals right here.