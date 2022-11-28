If you’re looking for ways to spice up your home after staring at your shitty sharehouse decor, we’ve got good news for you. The massive online shopping event that is Cyber Monday 2022 is basically here, and our bank accounts are shaking at the site of these homewares sales.
You can score yourself a discount on everything from smart home devices and kitchen appliances right through to buttery-soft bedsheets and robot vacuums from big-name brands like Emma Sleep, Dyson, The Good Guys, THE ICONIC, and more until midnight tonight.
Here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, we know online shopping events can be fkn overwhelming and that sometimes you don’t even know where to start despite having a wish list longer than your arm. So, we’ve decided to curate a running list of all the best Cyber Monday homewares sales worth spending your hard-earned cash on.
Oh, and if you’re looking for our list of hyper-curated deals, suss out our brand new shop page by clicking the strap below. for everything else, read on!
The Best Cyber Monday Homewares Sales
Kitchen & Home Appliances Sales
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+, $799 (usually $1,199)
- Dyson — Save up to $400 on Dyson tech
- The Good Guys – Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
- Lounge Lovers — 10-50% off storewide
- Ecovacs — Up to 53% off robot vacuums
- Castlery — Up to 40% off on select styles
- House — Take an extra 20% off using the code BLACKSALE
- Koala — Up to 30% off
- Tirtyl — Up to 56% off
- Canningvale — Up to 80% off
- Nespresso — Up to 15% off machines and accessories
- Harris Scarfe — Up to 60% off select products
- Godfreys — Up to $300 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions
- eBay
- Save 22% off a wide range of tech products if you’re an eBay Plus member by using the code FRIBLK22
- Save 20% off if you aren’t a member with the promo code FRIBLK20
Homewares & Bedding Sales
Emma Comfort Mattress, $574.50 (usually $1,149)
- Emma Sleep – Up to 55% off
- Ettitude — Save 20% off sitewide
- Silvi — Take 50% off all bamboo products
- Ecosa — 20-35% off storewide
- Onebed — 50% off mattresses, 40% off storewide
- Sleep Republic — 10% off mattresses and accessories
- Koala — Up to 30% off
- Manchester Factory — 20% off sitewide
- Bhumi — 50% off everything
- Macoda Mattress — Get up to $200 off
- Eva — Get up to $250 off
- Sleep Republic — 10% off mattress and accessories
- Bed Threads — Up to 30% off select bedding bundles
Decor Sales
Mosey Me Garden Tablecloth, $220 (usually $176)
- Surf Stitch — 30-40% off storewide using the code: BFSale
- THE ICONIC — Up to 40% off homewares and decor
- Myer — Up to 50% off homewares
- Temple & Webster — Up to 60% off select products
- Eco Modern Essentials — Up to 50% off sitewide
- House — Take an extra 25% off using the code BLACKSALE
- Adairs — Save 25% on full price and 40% on best-sellers
- Saardé — Save 22 per cent off storewide
Smart Home & Tech Sales
Sonos Roam, $249 (usually $299)
- Sonos– Up to $300 off select speakers
- The Good Guys – Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
- Nanoleaf — 20% off lighting products
- Amazon Devices — Save up to 50% on Amazon Echo devices
- ECOVACS — Save on select ECOVACS products
You can find more of the best early Black Friday 2022 deals right here.
