These Are The 4 Walking Pads All The TikTok Girlies Are Raving About

If you live on TikTok (as I do), you’ve probably seen the girlies rave about walking pads and I’m not gonna lie, I really vibe with them. As someone who works from home three days a week and is homebody-adjacent, I really struggle to fit in enough steps during my day. Especially, when my smartwatch passive-aggressively reminds me to move.

But I am a big fan of a good ol’ hot girl walk, especially in the afternoons. When it gets a bit wet or cold out, there’s no way in hell I’m going outside especially since I refuse to pay for an expensive gym membership I’ll rarely use.

To make up for my less-than-ideal exercise routine, walking pads are the perfect solution. Not only can I stride as I do some admin work or listen to a meeting, but I can also whip out my walking pad whenever I’m watching TV or if I just want to sneak in a light jog during my lunch break.

These under desk treadmills also happen to be much more affordable than full-sized treadmills, which can set you back about a grand. The only thing to keep in mind is that you may want to buy a standing desk to go with it if you want to comfortably use one while working. Otherwise, you’ll just be towering over your monitor, which isn’t exactly great for ye olde ergonomics.

Although, they’re also mint when it comes to storing them in an apartment or smaller home. You can usually just slide your mini treadmill under your desk, sofa or bed to pull out as the time arises.

Now that we’re all itching to strut our stuff, let’s have a look at the pros and cons of each treadmill, so you can decide which one’s best for you.

The best walking pads to buy in Australia

BLACK LORD Mini Treadmill

What we like:

Up to 9km/hr speed

Comes with a remote control

Compatible with FitShow app

Anti-slip and wear-resistant conveyer belt

Bonus smartwatch

Where to buy: Amazon ($309.95) | Catch ($229.95) | eBay ($289.95)

Advwin Walking Pad

What we like:

Can go up to 8km/hr

Built-in Bluetooth speaker

Narrow

Quiet

Comes in black, white and pink

Some models come with foldable arm rests

Where to buy: Amazon ($278.90) | Catch ($274.95) | eBay ($279.90) | Kogan ($258)

Costway Foldable Treadmill

What we like:

Speeds go up to 12km/hr

Foldable handrail

Features safety key

Stand for tablet or smartphone

Wider conveyer belt

Conveyer belt strapped with sound insulation and shock absorption

Where to buy: Amazon ($549.95) | eBay ($409.90) | Kogan ($399.98)

LSG Nimbus Foldable Treadmill + ErgoDesk Automatic Standing Desk combo

What we like:

Standing desk and mini treadmill all-in-one

Speeds can reach 10km/hr

Foldable handbars

Built-in hand pulse sensors to monitor heart rate

Desk features three preset height levels and cable organiser

Array of different colour combinations

Where to buy: Amazon ($1,149) | Catch ($800.11) | eBay ($1,149) | Kogan ($899)