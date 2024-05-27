11 Of The Best Electric Blankets And Throws To Help Deal With Your Icebox Rental This Winter

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Australian homes aren’t exactly built for winter weather. If you, like us, are also freezing in your landlord’s glorified tent, you’ll be on the hunt for heating solutions that won’t break the bank and will actually keep you warm. Enter, the humble electric blanket.

Yes, you can finally throw out your mum’s hot water bottle from the 90s and that ratty, old heat pack that smells like Weet-Bix. These days, electric blankets aren’t just for rich people. These bad boys use way less power than a heater, so you don’t need to worry about massive electricity bills, and they also come with an auto power off timer, so you won’t overheat or wake up during the night.

So, if you want to stay warm this winter, look no further than our list of the best electric blankets and throws.

Best electric blankets

This Dreamaker electric blanket is made with a bamboo-blend for extra comfort and breathability, meaning it’ll get less stuffy under the covers compared to a regular polyester heated blanket. Shop Temple & Webster, from $139

This electric blanket features four different zones that can be heated separately with the included controllers or through the smart phone app. While it does cost a little more than the others on this list, it definitely has the features to make up for it. Shop Myer, from $319.20 (usually $399)

You can finally get a warm, cosy night’s sleep in your cold as fuck Fitzroy terrace house with this Giselle-fitted electric blanket. You can choose between three different temperature settings using its detachable controllers. Shop eBay, from $39.95 (usually $76.99)

With dual control settings, nine heat options and built-in overheating protection, this baby is absolutely perfect for long, cold winter nights. It’s also got a neat removable controller, which makes it machine washable — who would have thought?! Shop Amazon, $109.95

If there’s one thing I HATE in an electric blanket, it’s finding that it’s somehow shimmied off the side of your bed mid-way through the night, leaving you back where you started (AKA: with cold sheets). Enter: the cold sheets, aka the no go zone. This lil’ Jason number comes with a fitted skirt to ensure your electric blanket stays put no matter how much tossing and turning you do. Shop Big W, $59

The Tontine Sherpa electric blanket is a perfect combination of warmth and comfort. It even boasts a cosy Sherpa bottom layer for added warmth, which is great for those who live in colder states (Yes, I’m lookin’ at you, Melbs). It also comes with dual controllers so you and your partner can set your sides to the ideal sleeping temperature because there’s nothing worse than sweating up a storm in your sleep. Shop Tontine, from $59.97 (usually $99.95)

Best electric heated throws

Dreamaker Checkered Faux Fur Heated Throw

Combine the best of both worlds (checkers and faux fure) for an electric blanket that’s the ultimate comfy and stylish bedtime companion. Shop Temple & Webster, from $129 (usually $169.950

While having a heated throw is nice, it’s even better if adds a bit of flair and decor to your home. This checked one by Heritage will not only keep you toasty, but also it’ll look great at the same time. Shop Myer, $79.96 (usually $99.95)

If you love a nice little Netflix and chill night in the lounge, but your leather couch is colder than the arctic, this bougie faux fur heated throw blanket will sort ya out. Featuring nine different heat settings, a user-friendly controller, a one to nine-hour auto-off function and easy to read electronic display, it’s the ultimate addition to any winter movie night. It also comes in four different colours — pink, green, grey and black — if you’re worried about it matching your home’s aesthetic, too. Shop Amazon, $79.95

This super soft and fleecy Dreamaker electric heated throw blanket is perfect for winter. Ideal for binge-watching TV, warming you up while WFH, or just relishing in some well-deserved downtime, this throw features nine easy-to-use heat settings and has a one to nine-hour running time. Shop Amazon, $59.95

This Oodie-esque fully reversible electric heated throw blanket offers a snuggly faux fur on one side and soft fleece on the other (which is excellent news for those who can’t pick between the two). It also has nine heat settings, one to nine-hours safety auto-off function and a user-friendly controller. Shop eBay, $84.96 (usually $149.18)

Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/ @casafilipe