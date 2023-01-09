If You’re Yet To Buy A 2023 Diary, Get Your Shit Together With One Of These Sleek Planners

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, most of us have enjoyed living in the gooch that is the time between Christmas and New Year’s, so much that it’s hard to pluck ourselves out of it as we return to work. I believe most of us have spent our first day back staring at our computers, trying to remember how to pull together an email. That said, there are a rare few who have no doubt already filled their 2023 diaries and are still buzzing from their first 3pm coffee of the year.

Most of them are likely Virgos if you ask me. However, the organised humans among us might be onto something with their 2023 diaries and planners. Bc, honestly, there’s nothing quite like putting pen to paper and plotting out your to-do list only to tick it off later.

If you like the sound of starting the new year with your shit semi-together, we’ve gone ahead and found a bunch of 2023 diaries and planners that’ll help you get your life sorted, stat. Seriously, now the only decision you have to make is whether you’d like to plan it out daily or weekly.

You’re welcome!

The Best 2023 Diaries and Planners in Australia

2023 Daily Diaries and Planners

Write to Me 2023 Daily Hustle Planner x Rachel Castle, $79.95

Not only will this Daily Hustle Planner help you get your shit together, but it’ll look chic as hell on your desk, too, before eventually becoming a paperweight by mid-march.

Typo 2023 A4 Daily Buffalo Diary, $29.99

If you’d prefer a diary that lets you plan your days by the hour, this one from Typo is cheap and cheerful.

Civic Daily Diary A5 2023 Rose Quartz, $59.99

Kikki K does some pretty cute 2023 daily diaries, like this pink leather one. They also offer a monogramming service for an additional $9.95 if you’re one of those girlies who wants to add their initials for that extra touch.

2023 Weekly Diaries and Planners

Curation 2023 Diary Planner, $59.95

Alright, I had to include this bad boy bc my very organised colleagues won’t shut up about it. Apparently, this diary seamlessly blends day-to-day tasks with self-care, mindfulness, habits, gratitude and goals. Nice!

Write to Me 2023 Weekly Pocket Planner, $32.95

If you’re someone who’d rather plan your shit out week by week, this little pocket planner from Write to Me is a good opp.

Goals Weekly Diary B5 2023 Black, $39.99

Green not your colour? This sleek black weekly diary from Kikki K might be right up your alley.