We've partnered with Edinburgh Gin to bring out your inner- bartender.

Gin is one of those drinks that you never get sick of because it tastes delightful and there’s so much you can do with it. Whether you’re feeling adventurous and wanna drink it el neato or jazz it up with a few mixers, the sky is well and truly the limit.

The humble G&T is always a crowdpleaser because it’s an absolute classic. Sometimes though (particularly when the weekend hits), we’re in the market to play hard and fast with the rules. When you’ve got your mates coming over for some Sunday sundowners, you’re going to want to zhuzh it up a bit.

READ MORE 4 Successful Bartenders Prove That Even The Best Have Copped A Rotten Shift

Before you start frantically googling online bartending courses, there’s actually a million and one easy ways to get down with gin that don’t require a big song and dance. From mixing it with wine to concocting a spritz, it’s one hell of a versatile drop.

Here, we’ve rustled up 6 gin cocktail recipes that’ll get your tastebuds tingling. The best thing about them is that they require minimal effort to make – a true gift from the gin gods. We’ve also thrown in a few G&T recipes for good measure because why fix something that isn’t broken? Bottoms up, heathens.

Raspberry Gin Fizz

Ingredients:

25ml Edinburgh Gin’s Raspberry Liqueur

100ml Prosecco

Fresh raspberry to garnish

Method:

Add the raspberry liqueur to a chilled champagne flute or coupette

Top with Prosecco

Garnish with a fresh raspberry

Elderflower Fizz

Ingredients:

Method:

Add the elderflower liqueur to a chilled champagne flute or coupette

Top with Prosecco and serve

Edinburgh Mule

Ingredients:

50ml Edinburgh Gin’s Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur

Lime Juice

Ginger Ale

Fresh mint & lime twirl to garnish

Method:

Fill glass with crushed ice

Add liqueur and squeezed lime

Top up with ginger ale

Garnish with fresh mint & lime twirl

Rhubarb and Ginger Gin Fizz

Ingredients:

25ml Edinburgh Gin’s Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur

100ml Prosecco

Method:

Add the Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur to a chilled champagne flute or coupette

Top with prosecco and serve

Seaside Gin & Tonic

Ingredients:

50ml Seaside Edinburgh Gin

50ml of a good quality tonic water

Ice

Garnish – fresh thyme and grapefruit twist (or lemon twist)

Method:

Add ice to a glass

Pour the gin over ice and add tonic

Garnish with fresh thyme and grapefruit twist (or lemon twist)

Edinburgh Gin & Tonic

Ingredients:

50ml Edinburgh Gin

50ml of a good quality tonic water

Orange peel to garnish

Method:

Add ice to a glass

Pour in Edinburgh Gin

Add the tonic water

Twist the orange peel over the glass rim and mixture to release essence

Garnish with the orange peel

See, we promised you they’d be easy! Less time shaking and stirring, more time sipping – who doesn’t love that?