Gin is one of those drinks that you never get sick of because it tastes delightful and there’s so much you can do with it. Whether you’re feeling adventurous and wanna drink it el neato or jazz it up with a few mixers, the sky is well and truly the limit.
The humble G&T is always a crowdpleaser because it’s an absolute classic. Sometimes though (particularly when the weekend hits), we’re in the market to play hard and fast with the rules. When you’ve got your mates coming over for some Sunday sundowners, you’re going to want to zhuzh it up a bit.
Before you start frantically googling online bartending courses, there’s actually a million and one easy ways to get down with gin that don’t require a big song and dance. From mixing it with wine to concocting a spritz, it’s one hell of a versatile drop.
Here, we’ve rustled up 6 gin cocktail recipes that’ll get your tastebuds tingling. The best thing about them is that they require minimal effort to make – a true gift from the gin gods. We’ve also thrown in a few G&T recipes for good measure because why fix something that isn’t broken? Bottoms up, heathens.
Raspberry Gin Fizz
Ingredients:
- 25ml Edinburgh Gin’s Raspberry Liqueur
- 100ml Prosecco
- Fresh raspberry to garnish
Method:
- Add the raspberry liqueur to a chilled champagne flute or coupette
- Top with Prosecco
- Garnish with a fresh raspberry
Elderflower Fizz
Ingredients:
- 25ml Edinburgh Gin’s Elderflower Liqueur
- 100ml Prosecco
Method:
- Add the elderflower liqueur to a chilled champagne flute or coupette
- Top with Prosecco and serve
Edinburgh Mule
Ingredients:
- 50ml Edinburgh Gin’s Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur
- Lime Juice
- Ginger Ale
- Fresh mint & lime twirl to garnish
Method:
- Fill glass with crushed ice
- Add liqueur and squeezed lime
- Top up with ginger ale
- Garnish with fresh mint & lime twirl
Rhubarb and Ginger Gin Fizz
Ingredients:
- 25ml Edinburgh Gin’s Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur
- 100ml Prosecco
Method:
- Add the Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur to a chilled champagne flute or coupette
- Top with prosecco and serve
Seaside Gin & Tonic
Ingredients:
- 50ml Seaside Edinburgh Gin
- 50ml of a good quality tonic water
- Ice
- Garnish – fresh thyme and grapefruit twist (or lemon twist)
Method:
- Add ice to a glass
- Pour the gin over ice and add tonic
- Garnish with fresh thyme and grapefruit twist (or lemon twist)
Edinburgh Gin & Tonic
Ingredients:
- 50ml Edinburgh Gin
- 50ml of a good quality tonic water
- Orange peel to garnish
Method:
- Add ice to a glass
- Pour in Edinburgh Gin
- Add the tonic water
- Twist the orange peel over the glass rim and mixture to release essence
- Garnish with the orange peel
See, we promised you they’d be easy! Less time shaking and stirring, more time sipping – who doesn’t love that?