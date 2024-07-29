73% Of Pilates Girlies Have Ditched Classes Due To Cozzie Livs — But Is There Another Way?

When I think about the hottest type of exercise, my mind goes straight to Pilates. You know, gorgeous gals in matching activewear sets effortlessly gliding along on a reformer? Whether it be the connection with TikTok‘s aspirational ‘clean girl’ aesthetic or higher availability, the low-impact, high-result-yielding exercise has been having a moment over the last few years. However, according to some new data, the pilates era could be hitting a decline due to the cost of living crisis.

In data revealed by the health and wellness app Kic, 73 per cent of Pilates fans have either stopped or reduced their healthy habit as a result of the price tag. Within that, 31 per cent have stopped going completely, while 42 per cent have reduced their classes.

Kic founder and all-around gem Steph Claire Smith got into Pilates 10 years ago and it transformed the way she thought about exercise.

“I loved the way it made me feel, and I was rebuilding my relationship with exercise at the time,” Steph told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“It was a time where I unfortunately assumed that unless I was sweaty and puffy during a workout, ‘it didn’t count’. First of all, everything counts. But second of all, I totally underestimated Pilates! It is NOT easy.”

Steph Claire Smith is a huge fan of Pilates… HUGE. (Image: Steph Claire Smith / Kic)

These days, as a business owner and a mum of an energetic three-year-old, she’s not as present at the reformer studio, opting for at-home options. But it was her long-term love of the exercise that made Kic look into how viable Pilates is for the average person in 2024 — especially since it became ‘trendy’.

“As always, with higher demand comes higher prices. It is such an incredible form of exercise and has amazing benefits. The survey revealed that people love the accountability booking a class gives them and the added motivation from the trainer and others around them,” she explained.

“But the price of a class isn’t just about the hype, there are a lot of hard costs for the studio owners and with a limited number of mats or reformers per class, I understand the cost from a business point of view. But it’s just not feasible for everyone, especially right now.”

In the survey of the Kic community, it was revealed that people are spending an average of $160 a month on Pilates, with 1 in 4 people paying $200-300.

“That’s over $2.4k a year,” Steph exclaimed, adding that 86 per cent of people who haven’t tried Pilates say cost is the main barrier.

“If you don’t want to pay the $30 price tag per class, it’s actually super accessible to do it at home with minimal equipment.”

(Image: Steph Claire Smith)

How is the Pilates class price tag calculated?

Look, despite my incredible pike technique, I am not a Pilates instructor. So, I wanted to chat with a trained Pilates expert to find out how these prices are calculated.

According to qualified Pilates instructor Bree Grant, you get what you pay for.

“Pilates can be expensive, but it depends what kind of Pilates you’re paying for,” Bree explains.

“If you’re a healthy-bodied person and you’re going to Pilates for the low-impact workout, you’re likely going to go to a studio that has anywhere between 6-12 mats or reformers. These classes usually sit around the $20-30 mark. And usually means you’ve got one instructor managing 6-12 clients – all at different levels with different needs and goals. The instructor is going to do their best to help all of you, but your time is shared.”

(Image: Bree Grant)

The next price point is a smaller studio with around three or four mats or reformers. They’re smaller hence easier for the instructor to cater to the needs of the class, which can often be tailored to injuries or conditions. Bree says these classes sit at the $40-$50 mark, with 1:1 sessions hitting the $80-$100 price point.

Class size isn’t the only dictator of price though. According to Bree, there are so many things that go into the cost of classes including the studio fees, running costs, booking platforms, staff wages, insurance, equipment maintenance, hygiene and instructor experience.

“It’s also worth noting that your instructors have likely studied for 6-18 months to become instructors and have likely spent thousands of dollars in training and upskilling over the years, so you’re also paying for their expertise,” Bree explains.

“Everyone’s body in the room is different and it’s our job to get you all moving in ways that are safe and enjoyable for you.”

What’s the deal with Pilates and ‘Clean Girls’?

But there are other factors at play here. The popular exercise format has recently become linked to the viral Clean Girl aesthetic on TikTok.



In case you haven’t heard of the trend, it’s a movement where gals do minimal make-up, flaunt slicked-back buns and clear skin in an effortless yet put-together way.

If TikTok is anything to go by, the movement goes hand in hand with smoothie bowls, fresh juice and clean eating. On the surface, it’s fine. There’s nothing remotely bad in presenting a certain way and leading a healthy lifestyle. What is a bit of a doozy, however, is the way these trends are tied to consumerism — reformer classes, the matching workout sets and skin care products, for example. Another problematic facet of TikTok’s Clean Girl is the limited representation within it. Just a cheeky scroll through the #cleangirl feed will show you countless conventionally slim, attractive white women.

Again, there’s inherently nothing wrong with that — but let’s acknowledge that it’s not an attainable standard for everyone.

“The hardest thing with the ‘clean girl’ movement is how inaccessible and exclusive it can feel,” Steph says.

“Especially when certain workouts are tied into it, like Pilates. The irony is that it’s such an accessible type of exercise because you can do it at home, it is low impact and you can start small.

“If anyone is reading this thinking Pilates is only for an exclusive ‘club’ and it has held you back from giving it a go, don’t let a toxic TikTok aesthetic deter you from trying something you might actually LOVE and can be an amazing form of self-care.”

Limited spots and the dreaded cancellation fees

Even for those who don’t find the cost to be as much of an issue, there are other barriers that have been getting in the way: limited spots and cancellation fees.

As a gal who attends a gym that has pilates classes, I have an alarm set at 11:55am every day so I can be ready to book into a class. But I can’t be the only one because despite having my finger at the ready for when the clock strikes 12pm, I don’t always get in. The demand to land a spot in these classes is high, to say the least.

According to the survey — which sampled over 3000 people — 85 per cent have struggled to consistently book a spot at their local studio due to waitlists.

(Image: Getty)

Plus, on days when I have deadlines or a last-minute obstacle gets in the way, sometimes the gym is the first thing that I have to skip. But if I’ve been lucky enough to book in, I’ll be hit with a $15 fee. Considering I already pay a membership fee each week, there’s nothing that grinds my gears more than a cancellation fee on top of that. And I’m not alone, with the survey revealing that 64 per cent of Pilates people have been stung by a cancellation fee, which is $16 on average. Ouchie mama!

While I might get a tad salty about cancellation fees, Bree says they’re just part of keeping studios alive.

“A lot of studios also need to have late cancellation fees to help keep the business running,” she says.

“If you late-cancel and no one books in to fill that spot or it’s too close to a class time to fill, that’s money lost for the business. All those things I mentioned above still need to be paid for regardless of whether clients show up to classes or not.”

(Image: Bree Grant)

What are some other options?

Despite the gorilla grip reformer Pilates has on today’s TikTok-inspired consciousness (myself included), Pilates can be done effectively at home for free or a fraction of the price.

“Being attached to the ‘Clean Girl’ aesthetic, no doubt can make Pilates appear inaccessible and unaffordable. Particularly when you look at styles like reformer Pilates,” Steph says.

“But you really can do it anywhere and you don’t need any of the fancy bells and whistles to do it.”

It’s a sentiment Bree agrees with… well, mostly.

“If you’re a healthy-bodied person who has practised Pilates before and is looking to work out at home, then yes,” Bree explains.

“However, if you’ve never done Pilates before, are pre or post-natal, are recovering from injury or have a condition like scoliosis, I’d personally recommend visiting a studio. It’s important to understand your body, your alignment and the way your body moves so that you can work out safely at home if that’s eventually what you choose to do.”

(Image: Bree Grant)

As you may have expected — you can do Pilates at home with the Kic app. But with so many programs on offer within the app, Steph and her business partner Laura Henshaw know how confusing and downright intimidating it can be. So, they created the Kic Concierge, a way to help you find the workout that suits you and your lifestyle best.

“We’re here to help you find your perfect flow,” Steph explains.

“You let us know your favourite way to move, how long you have and your goals, and we’ll send you a personalised Pilates pack.”

But the most bonkers thing about it all is that Steph has leaked her own fkn phone number to take calls and texts from people who need help on their Pilates journey, or I guess, just want to have a chinwag with one of the nicest gals in health, fitness and media.

Brb, calling and asking Steph if her refrigerator is running. (Image: Steph Claire Smith/ Instagram)

While I reckon the Kic gals would take a cheeky prank pretty well, if any of you say anything rude or mean I will personally come down there and [redacted], [redacted] and [redacted]!!!!!

So, in conclusion, Pilates is great. And thankfully, there are so many methods we can engage with it — whether it be in the studio or at home. Just make sure you do it safely!!!