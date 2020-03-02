A World Health Organization official has shown support for ‘handshake alternative’ greeting practices, such as the ‘foot shake’, to fight coronavirus transmission, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Singapore’s Yon Loo Lin School of Medicine initially posted a “handshake alternative” comic/guide under the ‘COVID-19 Chronicles’, complete with suggestions of ways to greet others besides the traditional handshake and flirty kiss. Alternative practices illustrated below include a good ol’ wave, the ‘foot shake’, and, my favourite, the ‘elbow’.

Dr Sylvie Briand, director of epidemic and pandemic diseases at WHO, retweeted a screenshot of the comic, alongside the caption, “We need to adapt to this new disease.”

We need to adapt to this new disease #COVID19 https://t.co/SiCL6dX2dQ — Dr Sylvie Briand (@SCBriand) March 1, 2020

This push to adapt our societal greeting practices in the wake of coronavirus’ spread has prompted many (in the worst-affected areas) to showcase their ‘foot-shakes’ online.

In Iran, using legs instead of hands to greet each other, in fear of corona virus outbreak.#Coronavirius pic.twitter.com/wAYXyA6gtS — Azhar Al-Rubaie | أزهر الربيعي (@AzherRubaie) February 23, 2020

At this point, it’s important to note that we’re super fortunate to be here in Oz, where we’re not overwhelmed by the outbreak, and are able to relax.

Although this comic doesn’t really apply to us, it could serve as a reminder to mix up your daily greetings, coronavirus aside. After all, life would be so mundane if we only shook hands.

In fact, life would be 5x more fun if we walked around touching elbows, in my humble opinion.

Or if you’re rude or socially anxious or hate speaking to humans, like myself, you can get away with avoiding greetings all together. Happy days.