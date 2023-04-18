You may have thought the era of bronzing up in a solarium was long gone after Australia outlawed the commercial use of sunbeds in 2015, but that hasn’t stopped a cheeky influencer or two from using tanning beds under the radar. Even if under the radar means simultaneously posting the tan sesh to social media. Sigh.

Influencer-slash-ex-Big Brother star Skye Wheatley most recently landed herself in hot water after she took to the ‘gram to boast that she “found a collarium” — a device which is essentially a remarketed solarium, which use ultraviolet (UV) rays to tan the skin.

The post immediately put her offside with followers, who pointed out the dangers of tanning beds and their widely-publicised link to skin cancer.

“You absolutely do not understand how skin cancer is caused. There is no level of ‘safe tan’,” one angered fan wrote online.

FYI: Australia has the highest melanoma rates in the world, with 95 per cent of diagnoses caused by overexposure to UV radiation, according to Melanoma Institute Australia.

Skye was quick to hit back claims she was in the wrong, appearing fed up in a clapback posted on her Story.

“Guys please understand what I used today WAS NOT A SOLARIUM HONESTLY,” she wrote. “How many times do I have to say [it].”

“Take it up with whoever made it legal if it’s such a problem like why the hell would I post a silly it’s so dumb like they are illegal and dangerous I get it! [sic],” she added.

The mum-of-two doubled down, expressing “it’s not a solly” and that she’s “not promoting skin cancer”.

However, TikTok doc Dr Michael (@drmichaelsays) thinks differently, reaming the influencer for “illegal” and “unethical” conduct.

Dubbing Skye’s comments as “stupid”, the doctor known for debunking medical misinformation said a collarium uses more UVA, which claims to help “stimulate collagen”, “reduce your wrinkles”, and “give you less chance of getting a skin cancer”.

Shock horror: it’s a load of bullshit.

Turns out a high UVA “significantly increases your risk of getting certain types of skin cancer”, with Dr Michael revealing that collariums are somewhat worse than solariums.

“It causes more collagen loss, it causes more fine lines and wrinkles, it causes more pigmentation,” he dished and yeah, sounds like the complete opposite of what influencers are striving for.

Back to calling out influencers! 😂🙌🏻 Whenever your favourite influencer promotes something or gives a reccomendation on their page, do some research and see what it actually is. Don't rely on their word! Skye was promoting a new type of solarium, which is illegal in australia, but also unethical. I'd suggest she read the science behind aging and skin cancee before she dishes out information! ✅

So, what’s the takeaway, Doc?

“Don’t listen to influencers when they come and give you health advice or try to promote something,” Dr Michael pleaded.

He urged netizens to “do a bit of digging” before taking social media stars’ info as gospel.

After all, “they’re getting paid to try and influence you”.