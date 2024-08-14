‘Fear Of Losing A Testicle Cost Him His Life’: Why This Advocate Is Urging Men To See The Doctor

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Movember to raise awareness and advocate for more action around men’s health.

My little sister used to annoy me so much when I was younger; typical older sister move, I know. It’s funny how that changed when we got into a car accident in the snow. When a car came spiralling out of control towards us (snow chains are there for a reason, people), all I could think about was whether my sister would be okay. I refused to leave her side, even when the paramedics came. That’s what older sisters are for, to protect their younger siblings, and I couldn’t. She got a broken leg, while I was left uninjured. Luckily, her leg healed, and she still doesn’t let me live it down, but some siblings don’t get to just laugh it off.

Roshan Karunaratne is going through what no one wants to face: losing his sibling. His brother, Shehan Karunaratne, was just 27 years old when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, a disease that has a 95% survival rate if detected early.

I’m sure his brother would be proud of Roshan for being a Movember community ambassador for eight years running. By sharing his brother’s story in the latest Men’s Health Report, Roshan puts a name behind the two in five men dying prematurely.

Shehan’s life before and after the diagnosis

Roshan told PTV how his brother maintained his sense of joy, even when faced with uncertainty over his diagnosis.

“He had spent his entire life making others feel better and doing so with a smile,” Roshan explained. “This was despite being in immense physical pain and harbouring a strong fear for his future.”

Although he seemed healthy, Roshan explained that Shehan did “what so many of us guys do.” He registered that there was a potential problem, but he delayed seeking help.

The fear of losing a testicle prevented Shehan from visiting a doctor when he first noticed the lump — he waited a year. Shehan is not alone in this choice, 34% of men wait more than a month with symptoms before visiting the doctor.

“By the time he sought medical advice, the cancer had spread to his lungs and grown on the nerves down his back, around his hip and down his legs,” Roshan shared.

Shehan went through 18 months of intensive chemo in Hong Kong and Australia before sadly passing away on the 12th of November, 2016.

How Shehan reacted to the diagnosis

Even in Shehan’s final moments, Roshan told me how resilient he was.

“Despite being in immense physical pain and harbouring a strong fear for his future, he tried to make others feel better and did so with a smile,” Roshan explained.

Societal norms meant Shehan felt he had to ‘tough it out’ at the end, a common experience among 63% of men who feel that gender stereotypes have affected their health behaviours and experiences in healthcare settings.

“I think men have been told to ‘toughen up’ or that things will be fine, so they continue ignoring the issue because they feel if they ignore it — they won’t have to deal with it,” Roshan shared.

He went on to say that “something needs to change to ensure that men feel comfortable recognising when they need help, and to create a health system that knows how to engage with men.”

How Roshan dealt with his brother’s diagnosis

“His diagnosis was advanced, and it was really hard to hear doctors in Hong Kong telling us his cancer was terminal,” Roshan explained.

Roshan admitted that deep down, he believed that the doctors in Australia would save him — and so did they. Roshan resigned from his job and relocated to Sydney to care for Shehan. He knew that if the roles were reversed, there was no doubt that his brother would do the same for him.

“I watched my brother fade away right in front of my eyes. He changed so dramatically in such a short amount of time. All of a sudden, he was frail, he had trouble breathing, and he was easily exhausted,” he shared.

It was heartbreaking to hear that Roshan had to run upstairs to compose himself before returning to care for his brother.

“I wanted to be brave, and I wanted to be strong for him…even though I could feel my own mental health slipping,” Roshan explained.

The anxiety, embarrassment and shame Roshan felt about his own mental health prevented him from seeking professional help, even when he needed it.

What it’s been like for Roshan since his brother passed away

When asked how it felt to lose Shehan, Roshan responded that it was one of the most traumatic experiences of his life. But, if his family’s story encourages us to rethink our understanding of men’s health, then it is worth sharing.

“My hope for everyone reading my story and this report is that they understand why we must work harder to help men recognise when they need help”, Roshan explained.

When asked if there’s a misconception about cancer, he explained that it doesn’t only affect older men.

“Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men aged 15-40. It also has a 95% survival rate if diagnosed early,” Roshan shared.

It’s time to face the fact that men are dying earlier than women — and for largely preventable reasons. They’re not just statistics on a page but someone’s partner, father, brother, son, and mate.

If you feel helpless like I did, now’s your chance to do something about it. Movember is organising a petition to show policymakers the true number of people who care about men’s health. Add your name to the list and make your voice heard by signing, here.