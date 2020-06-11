Stylerunner is my go-to shop for activewear, especially when I’m in the mood to look ~fresh 2 death~ while working out. They stock all the best fitness brands, but most importantly they are selective with what they stock – everything is primo levels of chic, it’s like a one-stop-shop for fashionable sports gear.

I especially love when they throw a big sale, which they don’t do often, but when they do it’s major. This one has up to 50% off (!!) discounts on luxe brands like The Upside, Nike, Adidas and more.

Here are some of the things I’m personally eyeing off, but there’s heaps more on site if you wanna check it out.

Adidas UltraBOOST 20, $260 down to $194.99
ASICS Gel-Kayano 26, $260 down to $199.99
Vaara Cheyenne Paddle Suit, $335 down to $249.99
Nike Pro Tank, $45 down to $34.99
Nike Swoosh Icon Clash Medium Support Bra, $45 down to $34.99
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, $549 down to $449
C & M Camilla And Marc Kennedy Short, $169 down to $134.99
Lilybod Lucy Crop Top, $68 down to $39.99
Adidas Ultimate Inclusive Bra, $80 down to $47.99
Flightmode Stroke Crop, $79 down to $24.99
ONZIE Knot Crop, $49.95 down to $28.99
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36, $180 down to $144.99
Under Armour STM 2.1 Rip Stop Jacket, $170 down to $129.99
2XU Hi-Rise Compression Tight, $160 down to $129.99

Check out the rest of the Stylerunner end of season sale here.

