Folks who attended Spilt Milk festival in Canberra are being urged to keep an eye out for potential meningococcal symptoms.

ACT Health confirmed someone who attended the fest on Saturday November 26 at Exhibition Park is currently in Canberra Hospital with the illness.

Higher risk close contacts of the person are being identified and then contacted by ACT Health.

While meningococcal is rare thanks to vaccination, it has the potential to be very severe and even deadly.

ACT Health said people between the ages of 15 and 25 as well as kids under five are most at risk of the illness.

So what are the symptoms?

They include:

a sudden onset fever

neck stiffness

headache

joint pain

nausea and vomiting

aversion to bright light

rash of bruises or red-purple spots

The symptoms for children can be slightly different. They include irritability, refusing to eat, high-pitched crying and difficulty waking.

People who contract meningococcal may not have all of the symptoms.

ACT Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman has asked Spilt Milk Canberra attendees to make sure they know what the symptoms are.

“One of the more well-known symptoms is a rash but this may not be present at all, or may come very late in the illness,” she said.

“People can carry meningococcal bacteria in their throats and not have symptoms, but pass it on to close contacts.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a meningococcal case related to an Aussie festival. Three suspected cases of meningococcal were linked to Splendour in the Grass back in August. Sadly, a man in his 40s died after contracting the illness.

Meningococcal is spread between people via “secretions from the back of the nose and throat” through prolonged contact, per NSW Health. That prolonged contact includes things like kissing, or living in the same household as someone with meningococcal.

Dr Coleman said if you suspect you have meningococcal symptoms, you should seek medical review immediately.