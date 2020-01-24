2020 is the year we stop pretending we’re all Sex Gods – denial doesn’t deliver a decent dicking.

Admitting that we all could use a little extra help in the bedroom is for the benefit of all parties involved. Whether you’re sick of not cumming, or you’re sick of cumming too quickly, or you’re just sick of missionary, it’s better for your sex life in the long-run if you nip those frustrations in the butt (bud).

READ MORE Our Selfish Saturday Festival Is Coming To Melbs So Time To Love Thyself

That’s why we’ve enlisted Sexologist Chantelle Otten to come and have a no-holds-barred chat with punters about what it takes to be a freak in the sheets.

She’ll be setting up shop at our Selfish Saturday event in Melbourne’s The Timber Yard on Feb 22 (tickets HERE), so now’s your chance to get those burning questions answered.

I know it can be a touchy subject for some, so I’m here to provide my own thoughts as inspo.

What do you do if you’re in a same-sex relationship and neither of you receive?

My partner has suggested a threesome and I’m unsure how to feel.

Is there a way to communicate to your partner what you’re into without feeling uncomfortable?

Can a relationship work if your sex life is consistently terrible?

You’re welcome.

A sex-ed workshop is just the tip of the iceberg at Selfish Saturday, too – the self-care festival, presented by The House of Angostura, will also feature vibrator races, nude drawing, tunes to listen to throughout the day and talks from Alex Hayes, Flex Mami and a shitload more.

Tickets go for $50, but here’s the kicker: 5 bucks goes straight to the RSPCA’s bushfire relief, you’ll cop a gift bag worth $100, and – and – 8 drink vouchers.

If you’re not feeling yourself after the day’s up, you haven’t done it right.