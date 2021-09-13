PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Rebel for the exclusive launch of the ASICS Kayano range.

If you’ve decided that right now is your time to be a runner – first of all, well done! Secondly, if you want to be in this for the long run (sorry), you’re going to need to pace yourself, so you don’t run out of steam early on and end up hating your new favourite hobby.

Here are our tips for staying on track so you don’t quit after one week.

1. Get the right shoes

This is probably the most important tip. If you don’t listen to any of the other nine suggestions (but please do!), listen to this one: if you don’t have the right shoes, you will probably suffer, and your running career will be over before you know it.

Head into Rebel and get your hands on a pair of the ASICS Gel-Kayano 28 running shoes. These bad boys are not only comfortable but will keep your feet stable and supported while you’re pounding the pavement thanks to features like their Dynamic DuoMax and Trusstic technology.

These shoes are cult favourites of seasoned runners and are updated every year, so you know they’re good. Plus, you can also find exclusive colours at Rebel (my personal favourites are the pink and black versions).

Thanks to the GEL tech, you’ll find your transitions are super smooth, and they’ll absorb shock in high impact areas. So you’re less likely to injure yourself, get shin splints or quit!

These shoes are also super light, so you’ll feel like you’re flying!

2. Incorporate walking

You might think it’s ‘cheating’ to walk on your run, but I promise you, it’s not. Giving yourself a little time to walk can reset your body physically and mentally, so you’re ready to jog again.

If you’re entirely new to the sport, you might even want to try running for 30 seconds or a minute and walking for a minute to build up your fitness. Then as you feel yourself needing less of a break, you can increase your running intervals and shorten the walks.

Knowing you’ve got a little walking break coming up will likely help you get through the run mentally.

3. Change up your running route

If you’re always sticking to the same route, you’ll probably adapt to being able to run it very easily. You might also that find you get bored quickly. Switch up your route to perhaps include different terrains or even something as simple as finding a path with a nice view could make it more motivating.

4. Use technology

If you’re after motivation, you could try using an app to keep you going! My suggestion would be the Nike Run Club app, which has a bunch of different world-class coaches who take you through a variety of different runs. There are even some that go for as little as 15 minutes – remember, not every run needs to be crazy long!

Another popular app you could try would be a Couch to 5K app. There are so many of them out there, so take your pick! The plan involves three sessions a week with a day of rest in between. When you first start, you’ll begin by doing eight one-minute jogs and 90-second walking intervals. Your running time will then increase, and your walking time will decrease as you work your way through the program.

5. Find a running buddy

It is so much easier to get yourself out of bed or out of the house in general when you know you’ve got someone waiting for you. A buddy will motivate you and support you when you otherwise couldn’t have – especially if they’re a more seasoned runner than you. If you don’t have any friends or family who are into running, you could also try to find a group in your area to motivate you.

6. Run at your own pace

Not every run is a race! You don’t have to run super fast, and you shouldn’t feel discouraged if you see other people passing you – there will always be someone better than us. Just focus on you and your breathing. It’ll probably be a lot more fun that way! Put on some fun music and focus on your run, not anyone else’s.

7. Focus on minutes, not distance

Focusing on time and not distance might be a little less daunting if you’re a new runner. After all, there will be days when you’re not going to have your best run, so running for time might be a better way to get you going than saying you must reach 5km.

8. Sign up for a race

If you really want to stick to your new hobby, why not sign up for a 5K and give yourself a couple of months to prepare. Then, with the event in your calendar, you’ll have a sense of purpose during your runs and feel super accomplished when you cross that finish line!

9. Prep the night before

If you’re the type of person that will find any excuse not to go on your run, prep all of your gear the night before, so you just have to get dressed and get on with it in the morning. At first, it might seem like a chore, but it’ll become an efficient routine in time.

10. Don’t run every day

While you might think running every day is key to your success, every run you do puts stress on your muscles, joints, bones and ligaments – even if you do have a pair of the ASICS Gel-Kayano 28s!

Running is high-impact and repetitive, so going overboard can lead to an increased risk of injury.

Find your sweet spot where you can run and have enough time to recover before your next one. It’s recommended that you start out with three runs a week — any less, and you might not see much progress, any more, and you won’t recover properly.