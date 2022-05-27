Poos. They stink. It’s natural. But no matter how many times you cop a whiff of a turd, you never really get used to the stench that drops out of your bum hole. You’ve probably even had that panic moment when you look around, and there’s no air freshener post-dump. But no longer do you have to pray to a God you don’t believe in that no one will visit the cubicle for at least 10-15 minutes after you. Because poo perfume drops exist!

It comes from a brand that’s aptly dubbed No.2 (hehe), creating Aussie-made post-flush perfume drops that aim to keep whatever shreds of dignity you have left intact. No. 2’s post-flush perfume drops are an oil-based formula of drops that are designed to be plopped into the loo after you release the timber. Within 30 seconds, you can expect your poo-poo’s stank to be overtaken by the delightful tones of mandarin, orange, geranium, bergamot and… lemon myrtle. Give a whole new meaning to Moaning Myrtle for me, but moving on.

What’s really good is that it comes in a decent-looking recyclable glass bottle that doesn’t scream, “I’m going to shit at your house later” if you carry it around with you. Even if you’re just using it at home, it looks far better than those rogue supermarket brands while sitting cute next to the toilet paper basket.

No.2’s poo drops are alcohol-based, meaning it sinks, but the oil blend rises, and it’s vegan and cruelty-free – peace of mind really is vital when letting something quite literally slip between the cracks. The bottles can also be refilled, which is essential. It’s available in 100ml for $29 and 60ml for $19. Cop a discount using ROSES15.

Whether it’s for you or a wink-wink, nudge-nudge pressie to a friend – plenty of people could benefit from fragrant shits.