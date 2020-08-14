Look, I’ll be honest, my skin gets disgustingly dry in winter. I’m talking dry and bleeding knuckles, legs that look as crackled as a drought-ravaged paddock, and tiny flakes of skin all through my clothes. It’s something that I’ve struggled with most of my life, and legitimately leaves me feeling like shit every cold season. But one thing I’ve been doing, which I can’t recommend more to anyone else who needs that deep hydration, is doing an in-shower moisturising sesh.

Think of it as like a conditioner, but for your skin. It’s a real gamechanger, especially when moisturising normally feels like you’re trying to keep a dry creek bed wet with a water pistol.

I first got into moisturising in the shower when I discovered the Nivea In-Shower body lotion a few years ago. Moisturising IN the shower seemed like such a weird and fruitless endeavour. Surely you’d just wash it all off, right? Apparently not. This in-shower lotion is packed full of almond oil, which is a carrier oil, meaning it can sink in through your skin really easily, taking with it any extra stuff that’s going to keep you nice and moisturised.

The thing about moisturising in the shower is that you’re getting your skin at a time when your pores are nice and open from all the steam happening in the shower, especially in winter because we all probably crank the hot water tap up, right? So when your pores are open from the steam and heat, your skin’s at a prime time to cop some hydration.

You’ve cleaned out all the oils and gunk from the day, and now it’s time to hydrate. Once you get out of the shower and start to cool down, it’s much harder to hydrate right down into the dermis (the layer underneath the epidermis). Plus when you’re in the shower you get to stay nice and warm, which is a huge bonus in the middle of winter. Nobody wants to be in the nud in winter, trying to moisturise their body in the cold.

I didn’t really see another in-shower moisturiser again until I started working at Lush Cosmetics a few years ago. Yep, I used to work in that shop you can smell a good 100m away, and no I didn’t get sick of the smell because you just…get used to it.

Lush made me fall in love with moisturising in the shower again, specifically with Ro’s Argan Body Conditioner. It’s thick and decadent, and all you have to do is swipe it all over your body, wait a couple of minutes, and rinse off the excess. Truly like a hair conditioner, but for your body.

It was like the gateway drug of moisturising in the shower. From there I discovered Buffy, a solid in-shower (or bath) moisturising bar with gritty ground rice and almond to help exfoliate as well – really bloody good if you get flaky skin like I do.

Shower oil is also a really nice way to moisturise in the shower or bath, and the added bonus is that it’s a cleanser as well. Oil helps to draw impurities out of the skin while also nourishing it from the dermis outwards. There’s plenty of faves around the traps, but I’m keen to try out the much-loved L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil.

The Jo Malone Lime, Basil and Mandarin shower and bath oil has also got good reviews, so naturally, I really want to try that one out too.

These two are a little more exxy and definitely sit on the more luxe end of the shower/bath moisturising spectrum, but hey we’re all allowed to treat ourselves sometimes, right?

I’ve tried out the Coco Loco shower oil from Lush (are we surprised? no) and found it to be really nice, but my skin definitely feels moisturised for longer when I use a heavier body conditioner.

And don’t think that moisturising in the shower or bath has to just be a wintertime thing, either. Last summer I got right around the Tingle body conditioner from Lush, which is filled with lots of mint and menthol, and makes your skin all tingly and feels incredible when you park yourself in front of the fan after a wash.

