Stylerunner are coming through with the iso fitness goods, launching a collab with Kirsty Godso and her PYROGIRLS business of schmick activewear.
The capsule collection features just three pieces, but they’re pretty goddamn good ones.
There’s a brushed hoodie:
Cropped tee:
And bike shorts:
“We spent a lot of time getting the fabric and cuts perfect for this. Each piece is something you’ll want to live in,” Kirsty said of the collection.
The hoodie will retail for $159, the cropped tee for $99 and the shorts for $99.
To celebrate the launch, Kirsty Godso will also be doing some online workouts – huge news if you’re a fan of her stuff.
Held on Stylerunner Health Club on IGTV will be the following events:
Saturday, May 16th: HOT SAUCE HIIT – a full-body burn in a high-intensity interval training style.
Saturday, May 23rd: HIGHLY FLAMMABLE ABS – designed to target your core for a targeted burner.
Saturday, May 30th: BOOTY BBQ – a booty-based sweat session.
Saturday, June 6th: LIVE Stylerunner takeover.
The capsule collection will officially drop at 9am AEST, on Friday 15th May.