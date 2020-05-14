Thanks for signing up!

Stylerunner are coming through with the iso fitness goods, launching a collab with Kirsty Godso and her PYROGIRLS business of schmick activewear.

The capsule collection features just three pieces, but they’re pretty goddamn good ones.

There’s a brushed hoodie:

Cropped tee:

And bike shorts:

“We spent a lot of time getting the fabric and cuts perfect for this. Each piece is something you’ll want to live in,” Kirsty said of the collection.

The hoodie will retail for $159, the cropped tee for $99 and the shorts for $99.

To celebrate the launch, Kirsty Godso will also be doing some online workouts – huge news if you’re a fan of her stuff.

Held on Stylerunner Health Club on IGTV will be the following events:

Saturday, May 16th: HOT SAUCE HIIT – a full-body burn in a high-intensity interval training style.

Saturday, May 23rd: HIGHLY FLAMMABLE ABS – designed to target your core for a targeted burner.

Saturday, May 30th: BOOTY BBQ – a booty-based sweat session.

Saturday, June 6th: LIVE Stylerunner takeover.

The capsule collection will officially drop at 9am AEST, on Friday 15th May.