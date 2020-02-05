Justin Bieber‘s new docuseries Seasons, on YouTube Premium, is fucking WILD you guys.

The singer is revealing all sorts of shit, from his drug use past to his current – completely batshit, even wife Hailey Bieber kinda acknowledges this – new routine to cope with mental health issues.

Look, whatever floats your boat and helps you stay mentally well. A hundred percent. I, a chronic anxiety sufferer, know the beauty of a routine you stick to in order to maintain a liveable level of control over your mind.

But also, this is pretty out there.

Basically, Justin Bieber has multiple hyperbaric chambers – these inflatable things that fill with oxygen – positioned around his house for him to just pop into at any given moment.

It fills up with oxygen. I really have been struggling with a lot of anxiety. You get more oxygen to your brain so it decreases your stress levels. It’s pretty cool.

As I said, Hailey seems well aware as to how we’d be taking this.

People are going to think he is a crazy person. People are going to be like “what is this contraption machine, that’s some rich people shit”.

Justin also says he’s on anti-depressants and does NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) infusions through an IV drip, a treatment usually used by those who suffer from Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s.

Basically, what it does is it’s going to flush out some of the toxins.

Hailey Bieber also comments on the NAD+ infusions.

For people who used to have a drug problem, when they get sober, the pleasure centers of their brain don’t work the same. So what NAD does is actually helps to repair that part of that brain and it helps repair the pleasure centers to balance them back out.

All of this is due to Justin Bieber’s drug use past.

I’ve abused my body in the past and now I’m just in the recovery process trying to make sure I’m taking care of my body and taking care of the vessel that God’s given me.

In the Seasons docuseries, he says he tried weed when he was 13, then became dependent on it. He also got into purple drank/sizzurp, pills, MDMA, and mushrooms.

I have no fucking idea if any of these treatments are what a legit doctor would prescribe, but I guess it can’t hurt (well, the hyperbaric chamber can’t hurt, IDK about the IV drip).