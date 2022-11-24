Wellness Girlies Rejoice, JSHealth Is Slashing A Whopping 25% Off Absolutely Everything

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, don’t you just bloody love Fridays?! The air tastes sweeter, the hours feel shorter, and the sun feels warmer. The only thing that could make a Friday any better (in this writer’s opinion, anyway) is if there was a monster sale on, like, I dunno, let’s say, Black Friday?! And if you take a peek at your calendars, you’ll note that today is that day. The holy day, the blessed day that is Black Friday 2022.

Yep, that means that loads of your favourite brands are slashing discounts left, right and centre. Take JSHealth, for example, the wellness brand is dropping prices sitewide by 25% for its Black Friday sale. So you can get your hands on its cult favourite Hair + Energy Formula for as little as $33.75 for 60 capsules (usually $44.99).

That’s a bloody good bargain, that is.

You can also nab yourself one of JSHealth’s many wellness bundles for a bargain right now. Ya know, in case you’re stuck for a Christmas present for literally just about anyone.

The Gift of Glow bundle ($217.50, usually $289.99) includes Vitality X + Collagen, Skin + Digestion Formula, Luminous Vitamin Oil, Pro Collagen Vitamin Serum and a free JSHealth Vitamins Gua Sha and Beauty Case.

The Inside-Out Haircare Bundle ($86.24, usually $114.98) contains the 2-Step Vitamin Hair Care System: Cleanse + Revive Vitamin Shampoo and Repair + Shine Vitamin Conditioner, Hair + Energy capsules, and a free Vitamins Hairbrush. While the Complete Vitamin Hair + Skin Care Bundle ($224.96, usually $299.94) comes with a 2-Step Vitamin Hair Care System: Cleanse + Revive and the Vitamin Shampoo and Repair + Shine Vitamin Conditioner.

As for skincare bundles, you can grab the 4-Step Vitamin Skin Care System for $172.47 (usually $229.95), which contains the Balancing Vitamin Cleanser, Pro-Collagen Vitamin Serum, Luminous Vitamin Oil, Probiotic Vitamin Moisturiser, and a free JSHealth Vitamins Gua Sha and Hairbrush.

Outside of those bundles, you can stock up on your usual vitamins for 25% off, too, so it’s worth taking a geeze at the JSHealth Black Friday sale.

As with all vitamins and supplements, always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Want more Black Friday 2022 sales? You can suss our guide to shopping the best of the best right here.