Here’s A Bunch Of Zen Activities You Should Try If You’re One Hot & Stressed Mess

Feeling like burnout has been mounting, especially given the chaos that is the end of the financial year? Don’t worry, we get you. We all deserve to just relax once in a while.

Thankfully the start of a new financial year and the winter season gives us a bit of time and leeway to cozy up and let our minds and body recharge.

Lucky for us, wellbeing brand Ryde has just launched in Sydney and dropped a new Relax shot to help unwind your busy mind. To celebrate, we’ve rounded up some neat zen activities that are also happening in Sydney.

Read a book at a nice cafe

Embrace your inner main character and have a mumble-core moment. Cafes that are genuinely relaxing are so hard to find. They’re either filled to the brim with lines exiting out the building, or they’re tiny so you feel like you can’t take up too much time inside.

Sydney, however, is blessed with so many cozy cafes close to its inner city and spread throughout the state. A personal favourite of mine is the Ampersand Cafe & Bookstore in Paddington. The cafe has floor-to-ceiling bookshelves filled with some of the best classics and secret gems.

Consider hitting the spot up, finding a nice comfy corner, grabbing the largest coffee you can and sinking your day away reading.

Frolick in a garden

There are so many ways you can enjoy exploring a garden. Whether that’s by holding a nice picnic, doing multiple laps exploring the area, or pretending you’re a plant, soaking in the sweet sweet sun while it’s out.

The best way to ensure your garden trip is actually as zen as it can be is to find one that’s a bit remote. If you’re looking to catch your breath and refocus, you don’t want the noise of kids running around playing tag or someone who overestimates how much of a “good boy” their dog is and is letting it run around leashless.

Wendy Whiteley’s Secret Garden is perfect, in my opinion. It’s tucked away in Lavender Bay near Luna Park and has some of the most gorgeous sights you’ll see in the area. It features winding paths, hidden nooks, and stunning views of Sydney Harbour, but is nowhere near Sydney Harbour, which sounds perfect to me. It’s a perfect spot for a peaceful stroll or to find a quiet bench to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Attend a paint and sip

I am a huge advocate for finding a creative outlet to help unwind our busy minds and recharge our internal batteries.

Paint and sip classes are both fantastic hubs to socialise and to meet new people, but also a great way to dive into a new hobby and explore your creative side.

Most paint and sip events will provide step-by-step guidance from an instructor, so you don’t need to worry about suddenly generating immense creative ideas or summoning your painting skills from early High School art class.

You can also just relax and enjoy the beverage of your choice, be it a nice glass of wine, tea or other non-alc bev.

Drink some tea at the Chinese Garden of Friendship

Master Iroh once said, “You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy tea, and that’s kind of the same thing.”

If you haven’t been to a tea house before, you absolutely have to. From the gorgeous views to the wonderful brunch options, no experience is as cinematic and peaceful.

The Chinese Garden of Friendship for example is a wonderful traditional Chinese teahouse located in Darling Harbour. It was designed specifically around the principles of harmony and balance, which is why it features the most serene waterfalls, romantic pavilions and colourful gardens.

Enjoy a zen spa day

Been putting off a spa day because you feel like they’re too pricey or just not right for you? Picture me as Edna from The Incredibles right now telling you that you can’t wear a cape because that’s delulu thinking.

Everyone deserves a spa day, especially if you’re experiencing a case of the “Mondays” every day on top of really poor sleep.

If you’re looking for a fantastic budget-friendly spa that will leave you feeling pampered and unknotted, the Zen Day Spa located in Darlinghurst is a fantastic option. This spa venue provides a wide range of affordable spa services including massages, facials and body treatments. If you think you need an entire reset, you should definitely look at taking advantage of their packages and promotions on offer.

