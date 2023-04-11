Hundreds of women were left with chronic pain and bleeding after having contraceptive devices known as Essure contraceptive coils implanted, some of whom suffered so much that they required a hysterectomy to have it removed. And now they’ve brought forward a class action against its maker.

Lee-Anne Daffy told ABC News she suffered constant uterine pain and bleeding after the coils were inserted into her fallopian tubes. They work by causing chronic scarring and inflammation which blocks sperm from entering the tubes and meeting an ova.

Her doctors couldn’t work out what the problem was, and during a surgery to investigate the cause, she suffered a cardiac arrest on the operating table.

“It was a really difficult time,” she said, per ABC.

“My youngest had her second birthday while I was in hospital. When I came home, she just wouldn’t come to me.

“She had to learn to trust me again because I’d been away for so long and she didn’t know who I was. It was heartbreaking.”

Liberali, a self employed cleaner, described her symptoms to 9News as “a sharp stabbing, knife in the stomach type of pain”.

Another woman, Susanne, suffered symptoms from the contraceptive that were so severe she could no longer work. She said she would wake up “in a sea of blood”.

Both she and Lee-Anne had hysterectomies — a surgical removal of the uterus — eight years after the coils were implanted, and hundreds of other Aussie women have done the same to remove the device.

Now, more than 1,000 Australian women have brought a class action against Bayer, the manufacturer of the contraceptive, alleging that it was poorly designed and not tested enough regarding long term safety.