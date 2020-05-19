Click Frenzy 2020 is here, and that means max savings on heaps of stuff. Including fitness gear, like workout equipment, activewear and running shoes.

Fitness stuff can be hugely expensive, so copping a sweet discount is as *kissy fingers* as it gets for your bank account.

Plus, we’re all working out way more in iso, so you probs have worn down the soles of your running shoes, yeah?

Here are some of the best deals Click Frenzy 2020 has to offer us all.

Click Frenzy deals officially go live at 7pm tonight, however many deals are already running.

