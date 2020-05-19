Click Frenzy 2020 is here, and that means max savings on heaps of stuff. Including fitness gear, like workout equipment, activewear and running shoes.

Fitness stuff can be hugely expensive, so copping a sweet discount is as *kissy fingers* as it gets for your bank account.

Plus, we’re all working out way more in iso, so you probs have worn down the soles of your running shoes, yeah?

Here are some of the best deals Click Frenzy 2020 has to offer us all.

1. ASICS Gel-Quantum 180 5

ASICS Gel-Quantum 180 5, $200 down to $150

2. Everfit Dumbbell Set

Everfit Dumbbell Set, $133.95 down to $101.95

3. Nike Pegasus

Nike Pegasus Women’s Shoe, $200 to $159.95

4. Everfit Fitness Flat Bench

Everfit Fitness Flat Bench, $299.95 down to $174.95

5. Champion Reverse Weave Crew Sweater

Champion Reverse Weave Crew Sweater, $62.96 with 30% off

6. Nike Air Zoom Structure 22

Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 Women’s Shoe, $140 with 30% off

7. Jaggad Compression Leggings

Jaggad Compression Leggings, $118.96 with 30% off

8. 2XU 7″ 2-In-1 Compression Short

2XU 7 Inch 2-in-1 Compression Short, $76.30 with 30% off

9. Contrology H2O Rib Top

Contrology H2O Top, $139 down to $109.99

10. P.E Nation Fastest Lap Top

P.E Nation Fastest Lap Top, $89 down to $69.99

11. Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Heart Rate Watch

Garmin Fenix Watch, $799 down to $449

12. Under Armour UA Charged Rogue 2 Running Shoes

Under Armour Men’s UA Rogue 2 Running Shoes, $120 down to $84

13. Kogan Bike Nook Bicycle Storage 

Bike Nook Bicycle Storage, $98.99 down to $35

Click Frenzy deals officially go live at 7pm tonight, however many deals are already running.

