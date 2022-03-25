PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with the Victorian Council Of Social Service to answer all your third dose questions

This year certainly got off to a red-hot start, hey? Kicking off in the middle of a surging Omicron wave, many Aussies spent their summer stuck in periods of isolation or struck down with the spicy cough itself. Luckily, we’re past the worst of it. But with winter fast approaching and growing cases of the new Omicron BA.2 sub-variant in the community, now is not the time to be complacent.

Everyone is a bit done. We get it. Now that it’s the third year of this crap, it’s really starting to grate. But we have to do our bit so we can go out and live la vida loca again. And third doses are key to that.

On March 15, stats showed that that 94.9% of people in Australia over the age of 16 have had two doses (yeah, nice) but only 66.4% of people who are eligible have received more than two (hoo boy).

Confused about when to get your third dose? Reckon you don’t need it after copping a positive infection? Tapped out of all Covid-talk? We’re going to have a quick gab about the jab to clear that stuff up. We’ve answered some of the most common and confusing questions about your third dose below, so you can hop to it and drive that percentage up for the country.

1. I’ve had two vaccines and the spicy cough – do I really need the third dose?

Yes, indeedy. COVID-19 vaccines wane over time and a third dose will strengthen your immune system to help you maintain a high level of protection against the virus.

Dr Margie Danchin recently told us that one of the most common myths about a third dose is people thinking they don’t need it.



“It is clear that our protection against Omicron wanes quickly after the second dose in our primary course, so it is critical that all eligible adults and young people get their booster to protect themselves and their loved ones, and that they are prepared for winter and any new variants that may arise,” she explained.

And if you’re relying on those antibodies post-spicy cough? Don’t. While it does naturally give your body a bit of immunity, it doesn’t last. Advice from the Victorian Government is that there’s no need to delay your vaccine. Once you’ve fully recovered and are out of isolation, you’re good to go get your next jab as soon as you’re eligible.

Only if you were hospitalised for Covid, or had prolonged symptoms can this change – in these cases, chat to your GP.

2. Omicron is a milder variant. Do I really need the extra protection against it?

Hate to break it to you, but it’s not just about you, my dudes.

Omicron and the new BA.2 sub-variant are really transmissible and can still make a lot of people really sick – especially our immunocompromised, our older pals and those who are not up to date with their third vaccine.

“By everyone getting their booster dose, we can help to reduce infections in the community and help to protect those who are most at risk of severe COVID infection or death,” says Dr Danchin.

Plus, the Delta variant is still around. So, while Omicron might be more dominant, it is still possible to get the more dangerous Delta variant.

3. I’m immunocompromised and had a third dose in my primary course. Does this mean I need a fourth dose?

Sure does. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends those who are severely immunocompromised have a fourth dose after their third primary dose to provide maximum protection.

4. Which vaccine do I get for my third jab?

You’ve got options. Pfizer and Moderna are approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and recommended by ATAGI for your third dose. Regardless of what you had in your primary course, these two are the go.

“For those who received AstraZeneca vaccine for their first two doses, the AstraZeneca vaccine is not recommended to be used as a booster dose, even when there are no contraindications or precautions to use it again,” Dr Danchin says.

And if you’ve heard of that newer Novavax (Nuvaxovid) vaccine? That one can be used on people over 16-years-old if no other vaccine is suitable or if you have completed an initial vaccination course overseas with a COVID-19 vaccine recognised by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

5. When am I eligible for my third dose?

In short, probs about now! ATAGI recommends a third dose for everyone aged 16 years and over. If you had your second dose over three months ago, you’re due for your third one right bloody now.

If you’re in Victoria, suss it all out and book at a vaccination centre, local GP or pharmacy, online, here. For the rest of Aus, check it all out, here. If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, get the right information by talking to your GP.

We love to see the world opening up – let’s just do it with a third dose in those arms!