In yet another case of confected culture war outrage, Minister for NDIS and Government Services Bill Shorten has announced the term “mother” will replace “birthing parent” on a government form for new parents. The change follows a story in The Daily Telegraph which features Sall Grover, a new mother who said she was “outraged” by the term.

The new mother, Sall Grover, has a long history of anti-trans posting online. She is the founder and CEO of Giggle, an “female-only” social networking app that allegedly uses AI to discriminate against trans people and women of colour.

In a tweet posted on July 19, Grover stated: “On the form to put our newborn baby on our Medicare card, we are referred to as ‘birthing parent’. Enough is enough.”

“This absolute bullsh*t is exclusionary, alienating and derogatory towards every woman wants to be and is called ‘mother,'” the post read.

Inclusion of all does not come at the exclusion of anyone else. As Member for Brisbane Stephen Bates tweeted today, “Primary caregiver, birthing parent, etc are all terms used for accuracy and to ensure the inclusion of trans and non-binary people, intersex folk, and same-gender couples. is an example of inclusive language meant to apply to all people who have given birth.”

According to 7NEWS the term “birthing parent” was being used on a new Medicare form intended to replace the usual process of Medicare enrolment of a newborn. According to Bill Shorten the form was a “pilot program launched in three hospitals under the previous Coalition government.”