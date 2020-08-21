Cleansers were once this thing you just used to get rid of dirt, oil and makeup from your face. If you were anything like me as a pre-teen, you just bought whatever was on TV during Home & Away from the supermarket, even if it was straight up nail polish remover.

These days cleansers are way more advanced and there’s simply no excuse for using anything shit on your mug. Whether you want to improve your skin texture, fight those little fine lines we start getting in our 20s, or clear out your pores, there’s a cleanser that’ll do that for you daily.

Here are some faves.

Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil

Using squalane oil for hydration as well as removing makeup, this rich cleansing oil is a great one for your first cleanse (if you’re into that) because it’s also packed with antioxidants so you’re getting the first step with fighting environmental stressors in with your cleanser.

Murad Prebiotic 4-in-1 Multicleanser

Prebiotics can help balance the ~skin’s microbiome~ which is basically the barrier that exists to protect you from irritants. A shit microbiome balance can mean eczema, dry patches, breakouts and more. It’s also a gel to oil formulation so it’s super nourishing.

Alpha-H Balancing Cleanser

This gentle cream formula removes makeup but also rebalances skin, using aloe vera and vitamin E for hydration that lasts through the day.

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser

This cleanser is PACKED with skin loving ingredients like AHAs and copper complex. AHAs exfoliate super gently, so you’re basically eliminating dead skin cells and dirt daily, while copper complex improves skin firmness. It also uses Alpha Lipoic Acid to help reduce pore size. Basically a genius product.

Drunk Elephant Slaai Cleanser

A balm that you put on dry skin, it quickly turns milky when you mix water with it – I use this on top of my dirty, makeup-covered face then hop in the shower. It legit removes everything, even waterproof mascara, but leaves your skin nourished as hell thanks to marula and baobab seed oils.

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam

This totally lush cleansing foam (yes, foams can be ok for skin!!) is full of botanical extracts so it leaves your skin feeling hydrated and soft, not tight and dry.

Clinique Redness Solutions Soothing Cleanser

Perfect for people with highly reactive and easily irritated skin, this cleanser uses probiotic technology to help get redness under control and soothe inflamed skin.

Avene Cleanance Cleansing Gel

Acne prone skin types love this cleanser, which does a great job of removing dirt and oil without compromising the skin’s natural balance, leaving skin feeling hydrated but clean.

Sisley Radiance Foaming Cream

If you wanna play in the big dog league, Sisley’s very exxy cleanser is also very cool – it’s a foam-to-cream formula (yes, really) which helps to remove not just makeup and dirt, but pollutants as well.

La Mer Cleansing Foam

Now here’s a big dog cleanser that you can also cop for $35 – the mini 30ml version is super affordable (if very small at 30ml) so if you’ve ever wanted to try the iconic La Mer effect, that could be your best bet as an intro. In terms of working hard, all La Mer products utilise their patented Miracle Broth, the fancy ocean-based skin loving ingredient that makes the product hyped by celebs.

