At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Our screen time is through the bloody roof in 2022, and there’s a hot chance your body is feeling the effects of that. Given it can be hard to limit the amount of time you spend on your computer and phone for work and general communication needs, you might want to look into some products that’ll help you manage the outcomes instead.

Sydney-born company Baxter Blue is doing just that. They kicked off with blue-light glasses, which were (and still are) all the rage for those working in the digital space, and now they have a bunch of new products to help with the effects of blue light.

First up is the Deep Sleep Pillow Mist, which uses aromatherapy (incl. a blend of lavender and chamomile oils) to help with melatonin production. Translation? It helps facilitate a better sleep after a big day being besties with your screen – just spray one or two pumps on your pillow before snoozing.

Next up is the Blue Light Defence Hydration Mist. Call me naive, but I did not know that screens had effects on our skin too. Seriously. Blue light is known for causing oxidative stress, which can prematurely age the skin.

Excessive exposure (all of us) can make the skin stressed and inflamed, resulting in weakened collagen and elastin. Fun! But this product claims to protect you from exactly that while keeping your face hydrated during screen time.

And last but not least, there’s a roll-on device to help you keep calm and carry on. The Digital De Stress Roll On uses a blend of peppermint, lavender and marjoram to help promote calmness at any given time. Give that right to me before any of my Zoom calls, honestly.

Want the lot? You can grab all three HERE for $115. For a 15% discount on any products, use the code PTV15.