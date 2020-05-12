Bad sleep is the WORST. The actual worst – it can ruin your entire day, leaving you scatterbrained, exhausted, crying at cat videos and so on.

Obviously, sometimes we just have crappy nights where we wake up at 3am pondering how many Macca’s fries it would take to circle the world. But if you’re getting bad sleep constantly, you might need to make some changes.

I chatted to founder of Bed Threads, Genevieve Rosen, to see what hot tips she had. She owns a bed linen company – she knows her shit.

1. Check Your Basics

When did you last get a new mattress? What about your pillow? Your doona? All these elements can lead to disturbed sleep.

So many of us have inherited these pieces from friends or family members (which means you don’t actually know how old they are or what the quality level might be) or you simply haven’t prioritised upgrading these for years. This is one of the easiest ways to transform your sleep (and your space) instantly.

Crappy old pillows and doonas can be a harvesting ground for allergens (yuck), not to mention they’re less likely to support your neck / regulate your temperature.

It doesn’t have to involve spending millions. For example, Kmart pillows are genuinely pretty damn good and cost under $50 a pop.

By the way, we road tested heaps of new mattresses here and loads of pillow types here, if you need a hand.

2. And Your Sheets

Grotty old sheets are a rite of passage when you first move out, but if they’re impacting your sleep it’s time for some new ones, baby.

If your bedding is of a lower quality, it can cause you to overheat, and in order to lull yourself into a deep, uninterrupted sleep, your body’s temperature actually needs to drop. Then, there are some psychological elements at play–if your sheets are old, stained and uninviting, you are less likely to make early nights a priority.

Obviously, you could invest in Bed Threads’ 100% Flax Linen sheets, which are lush as hell. But in general, avoid polyester and go for breathable fabrics like cotton, linen and bamboo.

3. That Damn Blue Light

We all know that phones before bed = bad news. But we’re also all creatures of habit and probably not going to put our phone in another room while we snooze, right? Let alone NOT WATCH TV BEFORE BED!?

The fact is, you should really be off everything for an hour before you hit the pillow. But if you’re gonna break the rules…

If you do watch TV, make sure the content isn’t too rousing. And if you are on your phone late, use night mode.

Even those two changes can help you get adequate sleep over bad sleep.

4. Don’t Eat Where You Sleep

Sorry! But no chocolate icecream in bed with Game Of Thrones re-runs, ok?

No judgement but eating in bed sends the wrong signal to your brain. To establish that your bedroom is solely a place you go to sleep, everyday activities like eating should be done in other areas of the house.

This includes work. Are you working from home? Try to do it in another space that isn’t your bedroom. At the very least, don’t work FROM bed – big no no.

It’s important to establish boundaries between your ‘work’ and ‘leisure’ zones as much as possible, so when it does come time to retreat to your bedroom, your brain knows that this is where you sleep.

5. Get Your Surroundings Right

The ideal temp for sleeping is 18.5C, which you can achieve via an open window in warmer months, or by letting the sun in via your windows in the cooler months – hopefully this will retain warmth through the night.

Get your room clutter free – no random clothes piles on the floor, no stray coins on your bedside table. Marie Kondo the crap outta the place.

And, in true Gen Z style – invest in some house plants. They help purify the air, but they also just make for a nice, peaceful space.

You can check out Bed Threads collection here.