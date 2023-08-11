An Aussie TikToker Has Gone Viral For Yanking Out Her IUD & Someone Give Her A Bravery Award

An Aussie woman has posted to TikTok explaining how she yanked out her own IUD after two months of pain and my insides are fkn tense just thinking about it.



The TikToker, who posts under the username @bombie90, explained how she had the contraceptive device put in two months ago during surgery for her endometriosis. Since having the Mirena IUD put in place, she says she’s experienced a whole heap of awful side-effects including intense fatigue, brain fog, back pain, headaches, and uterus pain that “feels like someone is tugging on my ovaries.”



God, it really isn’t easy being a woman, is it?

READ MORE Triple J Is Getting Slammed For Claiming The IUD Is An ‘Eco-Friendly’ Alternative To The Pill

In another video, she explained what happened after seeing her gynecologist.



“When I told her what happened and what I did, she said that the fact that I was able to reach the strings so easily, that there was no resistance and easily able to come out meant that it was already in the arms up position,” she explained.



For those unfamiliar with the device, the Mirena IUD is a ‘T’ shape to help it sit comfortably in the cervical canal. In @bombie90’s case, she was basically already birthing it out, meaning her body was rejecting the device when she gave it a little yank.



Now, she’s working with the gyno on the best course of action to manage her pain and negative symptoms.

READ MORE A World-First Male Contraceptive That Takes One Single Injection Is Being Trialled In Melbourne

Honestly, this story resonated with me on a whole bunch of levels and I have a whole heap of feelings and emotions when it comes to discussions about contraceptives.



Having an IUD put in place was the single most painful thing I’ve ever experienced. With only panadol and no anesthetic, I was left sobbing in the gyno’s office. If I had opted to get it put in place with pain relief, I was told I’d have to pay thousands of dollars to have it done in a hospital, rather than the couple of hundred I was quoted. I was told to calm down, to focus on my breathing and was sent home with debilitating cramps for two days.



And while you might think I sound dramatic as fuck, I’ve had a nipple piercing get semi-ripped out and that didn’t even come close to the pain of getting an IUD put in.



Thankfully, the pain was a little bit more manageable when I got it taken out a few years later after some not-so-chill symptoms. I still cried though.



The thing is, when my friend got a vasectomy, his pain was managed effectively. He paid less than a thousand dollars. He was given time off work and prescribed pain management as he iced his balls. I love this for him, but I found it difficult not to feel hard done by in comparison.





As women, we’re backed into a corner. We’re expected to deal with shit side effects of contraception without question. And if we’re not on it, we have to bare the repercussions of getting a morning-after pill, funding an abortion if is even ~legal~ in your state, or actually having a child.



In most cases, contraception has shitty side effects and I understand @bombie90’s need to get the thing out of her body immediately instead of waiting for her appointment. I’m also glad her symptoms were taken seriously and she’s on track to finding an option that is right for her.



But I can’t help but feel a burning rage for myself, and other women when we have to go through this shit again and again without being heard.



