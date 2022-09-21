At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s hard being a human being who consumes things. It seems like literally anything you eat or drink is going to cause stains on your teeth. But what if we told you there’s chewing gum that reckons it can reduce that havoc? Aftersmile chewing gum is the new oral healthcare product claiming to do just that.

Basically, Aftersmile chewing gum intends to combat the cost of teeth whitening (a $6.9 BILLION a year industry, mind you) with a world-first formulation that you can use on the go.

The Aftersmile chewing gum includes xylitol which fights plaque build-up, as opposed to other chewies which contain either a very low percentage (or none at all).

Aftersmile chewing gum also includes calcium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate microgranules, which assist in gently removing extrinsic stains. This gum is also free from artificial sweeteners, including aspartame hidden in most supermarket chewies.

10 packets of Aftersmile chewing gum for $54.49

All of this combined? Teeth looking like you used a damn whitening filter on ’em and like you just brushed the chompers. No one likes licking teeth that feel like a furry feline.

Serious question: could I use this chewing gum on an Uber home and forgo brushing my teeth altogether when I’m rooted and want to go straight to bed? No. But I’ll do it anyway because it’s sterile, and I like the taste.

It’s suggested you use Aftersmile chewing gum four times a day for that fresh after-dentist feeling, minus the scary tools. This is a certified dream for anyone who is an avid gum-chewer already. Also ideal for coffee and red-wine drinkers (hey).

You can grab 10 packets of Aftersmile chewing gum for $54.49 or jump onto a subscription service that’ll save you 15% per month. If you choose to be constantly stocked up, it’ll roughly cost you $13 a week to feel so fresh and so clean, clean. Yes, shipping is free in Australia.

See you and your furless pearly whites soon.