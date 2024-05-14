“A Lot Of It Is Your Mindset”: Ex-Vapers’ Tips On How To Quit

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with NSW Health to help you kick your vaping habit.

Every day, Australians are slowly realising the long-term harm vaping does to your body. Thanks to recent research studies and seeing your vaping friend go feral if they can’t find their vape, the effects vaping has on our body are becoming clearer. Recent research has shown Australians are quitting vaping at an all-time high.

Ask anyone you know, and they’ll tell you. Quitting vaping is no easy task. Some have tried methods like quitting cold turkey, switching to nicotine gum, and having a break from social activities to overcome their vaping addiction.

We asked Australians who managed to kick the habit how they did it, and how they stay consistent.

James, 35

My golden rules for quitting vaping were:

If you tend to vape when you drink, take a break from the piss for a week or so to stop the cycle.

Do not leave any vapes in your house – that temptation is better removed from your vicinity.

Madi, 28

I downloaded the My QuitBuddy app to help track my progress. Seeing each day and minute without vaping go up helps keep me consistent. The app also tracks how much I’m saving, which has helped keep things in perspective.

Liv, 34

Picturing myself vaping with a walker at a bus stop in my 90s…. wasn’t a vibe. Imagining myself as the poster girl for popcorn lung, very morbid.

Jack, 26

Just do it. Seriously. Stop making excuses and just quit. Don’t let drawbacks like potential brain fog or weight gain hold you back.

I’m a month in and after the first week, it’s just been getting easier and easier. If you keep waiting for the “perfect” time in your life, you’re never going to find it. Tell yourself you’re going to do it, be proud of yourself, and then try to find ways to ground yourself in the uncomfortable and painful parts of it.

Sara, 25

Make sure to keep drinking lots of water and get plenty of exercise. That’s probably the best way to combat the addiction.

Andrew, 28

Quitting takes a lot of small steps to help you stay consistent. What helped me was:

Telling other people to help keep me accountable.

In the first few weeks of quitting, my vape felt like a phantom limb. I needed something to hold onto. I’d recommend finding something shaped similarly to your vape to trick your brain into thinking you have it in hand. I used a worry stone for a month to trick my brain out of it.

Withdrawals are your addiction dying.

The first couple of weeks were the worst then it was pretty much smooth sailing from there. Celebrate the little milestones with the ones that you love and look to them for encouragement.

Frank, 30

A lot of it is your mindset. If you don’t want to quit deep down, you won’t. You really have to want it. It’s cliche, but I remind myself on a daily basis that addiction is giving up everything for one thing. Recovery is giving up one thing for everything.

Mel, 28

Quit on a Wednesday. I saw this on TikTok, liked the logic, and followed it. Wednesday means your first two days are working while not vaping rather than quitting Saturday and Sunday only to vape again come Monday with the stress of work. The “worst” days after quitting vaping are days three through five. If you plan around this, you won’t be struggling at work and taking it out on those around you.

If you need support with quitting vaping, be sure to call Quitline for tips to help you through it or explore quit vaping support options here.

Image Credit: Getty Images / Cavan Images