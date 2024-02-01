8 Psych-Backed Tips To Rebalance Your Life If Want To Make 2024 The Year Of Your Glow Up

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with SUP Supplements to help you kickstart 2024 right.

If you’re starting this year wanting to get on top of your physical and mental health, you’re not alone. I’m pretty sure I’ve written, and edited my list of resolutions over and over again this year, only to realise they’re the same from 2023.

It’s easy to write a long list of unforgiving tasks, putting yourself, and your body, under a lot of stress to achieve them. The truth is, is that when we set these intense targets to reach, more often than not, we’re setting ourselves up to burn out and quit.

To help with making realistic goals for the year, we spoke to Elizabeth York, a psychologist, coach, and Learning & Development Consultant at Best Personality Tests.

PTV: Can you list 3-4 tips you would recommend to anyone looking to level up their health in 2024

Elizabeth: Regular exercise is essential — I would recommend incorporating various activities like cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises, tailored to individual fitness levels.

Healthy eating habits are crucial, focusing on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats while minimising processed foods and sugars.

Quality sleep cannot be overstated. Aiming for 7-9 hours per night and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is beneficial.

What are some habits I can get into that can reduce my stress?

To reduce stress, many of the same habits for overall health improvement apply.

Engaging in regular physical activity, such as daily walks or a personalised exercise regimen, helps alleviate stress. Practices like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises can significantly reduce stress levels. Maintaining healthy eating and sleep habits also plays a crucial role in managing stress.

Additionally, nurturing social connections and engaging in enjoyable activities can provide emotional support and further alleviate stress.

What healthier habits can people adopt if they work from home or in an office setting?

For those working from home or in an office, it’s important to take regular breaks to stretch or walk around, especially to counteract prolonged sitting. Setting up an ergonomic workspace to reduce bodily strain, such as a comfortable chair and properly positioned computer, is beneficial.

Keeping healthy snacks and water nearby helps maintain energy levels and hydration. Integrating short mindfulness exercises or stretches throughout the workday can also be very helpful in maintaining both physical and mental well-being.

What are some tips for integrating supplements into a daily routine?

When integrating supplements, it’s important to take a personalised approach, focusing on specific needs such as Vitamin D, C, or magnesium, as determined by a healthcare professional.

Incorporating them into a consistent daily routine, perhaps aligning with meals or bedtime, helps in maintaining regularity. Monitoring the effects of these supplements and adjusting as necessary is also key to effectively integrating them into your health regimen.

What are some signs someone should look out for when their health might be out of balance?

Signs of health imbalance include persistent fatigue, even with adequate sleep, difficulty in concentrating or remembering things (brain fog), unusual cravings for sugar or processed foods, and mood fluctuations or increased irritability.

These signs may indicate that one’s health is out of balance and might require changes in lifestyle or consulting a healthcare professional.

How can I force myself to stop bed rotting and taking naps?

To improve sleep hygiene and avoid excessive napping, establishing a calming bedtime routine is crucial. This could include activities like reading or listening to soothing music.

Ensuring that the sleep environment is conducive to rest, meaning it should be dark, quiet, and cool, is also important. Limiting daytime naps, particularly long or late-day naps, can help improve nighttime sleep quality. Staying active during the day promotes better sleep at night. Using a sleep tracker to monitor and understand sleep patterns can also improve overall sleep quality.

There you have it folks. Part of getting on top of your health is all about taking little steps that add up to be big, significant leaps in the long run.

