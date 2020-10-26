I do not mean to alarm you, but Christmas is literally around the corner. I don’t mean to be a Grinch, but the thought of having to fend-off Sephora customers for the last Fenty Glow Stick in sweltering heat whilst a Michael Buble track plays is not a vibe.

It’s been a heck of a year, and we’ve all encountered our fair share of ~stress~. So, we’ve decided to make things just a tad easier, by giving away a $300 Westfield Gift card to soften the blow of your Chrissy shopping list.

All you have to do is give us your thoughts around what factors you’d take into account when choosing a uni, and what kind of experience you’d like to get out of it. Sound easy? Go for it.

We’re sure you have plenty of thoughts brewing about uni life and all the bits and bobs that go with it, so best of luck to ya.

T&C’s can be read here.