PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Peloton to help you get you movin' your bod.

Whether you’re trying to undo the damage of one-too-many summer bevvies or just looking to shake up your workout routine, the exercise lords at Peloton have just unveiled a deal that’ll definitely tickle your fancy.

The game-changing workout gurus have announced they’ll be giving customers a 100-day trial completely refundable trial of their popular bikes. That’s just over three months of booty-tightening workouts you can cop — which is ‘uge if the thought of making snap life decisions sends shivers down your spine.

The offer is available until March 22, and given how the bike has sold like hotcakes around the globe, you’re going to want to get in on this deal ASAP.

Along with the Peloton Bike purchase, an All Access Membership of $59/month is required to access the Peloton content, but if you’re not entirely sold on the whole experience, Peloton is offering free returns and will pick up your bike from your home free of charge at the end of the trial period.

Throughout the 100 days, you’ll receive complimentary access to the Peloton App with a range of workout options, pro-advice from over 50 instructors, a variety of yoga, HIIT, boxing and pilates classes and a whole library of your favourite tunes to keep you motivated.

So, whaddaya waiting for? Sign up here, and I expect to see some sweat pronto.