PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Open Universities Australia to make the path to your dream course easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy.

If you’ve pondered a career switch-up or dabbled in what’s required to take your current job to the next level, there’s a good chance you may have been slightly overwhelmed by it all.

Knowing where to start uni or tertiary education can be intimidating – since there are thousands of options on offer for every area of interest, the pressure to pick a course or a degree that’s right for you can be a little stress-inducing.

But, because it’s 2020 and the rules no longer apply, I am calling for a powerful yet polite ‘heck no’ to this response moving forward. The thought (and execution) of future study prospects should be fun and exciting because you’re literally doing something solely for you, to better yourself.

So, here’s what to do before choosing a course or degree if the whole ordeal has got you a little confused.

Research The Biz You’re Interested In, Not A Degree Itself

Having a wider understanding of the skills needed to thrive in the industry of your liking is so integral in either tailoring a degree to your specific needs or choosing a course.

Since internet and tech developments are literally changing the way we go about our day-to-day life, staying on top of what you’ll need to be an expert in to stun at your first job interview or dazzle your first client should inform what study you partake in.

If you need more info, the people who work your dream job are generally only an email or DM away, and 98% of the time they’ll be more than happy to share a few pearls of wisdom on how they made it to where they are now.

The other 2% are probably just salty and jaded, and shouldn’t turn you off from doing what you love, so it’s best to ignore.

Once you’ve done that, it’s a good idea to start to investigate the variety of courses, diplomas and degrees that literally require zero previous experience to jump into. Once you’ve got that info, you’ll know how to get your foot in the door.

Talk To A Real-Life Person From An Educational Institute

It’s likely that if you’re feeling inspired and take the innocent plunge to search something like, say, ‘business courses Australia’, you’ll probably be met with something that looks a little like this.

644,000 results about the one thing you want to study is honestly intimidating as heck, and frankly makes it difficult to pick out where you should even start to find what’s right for you.

However, don’t let it bog you down – there are solutions.

Places like OUA make it so easy to navigate the wealth of info out there – they’ve got info on thousands of online courses from leading Australian universities, as well as the option to compare courses and enrol, all in the one place.

Their expert student advisors are also only a phone call away and are available to help you find the right course and provide guidance throughout your studies.

Study Something Broad At First

There aren’t many things more difficult than fielding the many, “So, why an Arts degree?” questions you’ll cop at a family event.

Luckily for you, choosing an Arts degree is one of the most informed decisions you can make if you’re not entirely sure of the exact study/career path you want to take.

Spending your first semester delving into a broad range of topics is the most efficient way of gaining an understanding of what you do and don’t like, all whilst racking up those sweet credit points that’ll go towards your degree at large. It’s also worth talking to others who’ve previously studied an Arts degree – knowing what it eventuated in for them can help you pick your subjects.

If you’re looking to hone in a particular area, but can’t pause certain work/life commitments for the min, there’s also a wealth of flexible, online short courses available through OUA too.

These courses are great for upskilling (or reskilling) and are available in a huge range of areas to suit all industries. You can also pick from multiple start dates and duration options, to suit whatever flexibility you’re after.

Remember, Failure Doesn’t Exist

One of the biggest takeaways I’ve gained from this exceptionally strange year has been realising that our circumstances can change instantly, so we might as well soak up the time we have with giving everything we do 100% effort.

I know, it sounds like the propaganda an internet-multi-level-marketing scheme entrepreneur would spew on their timeline, but they do have a point.

Worrying about potential failure is irrelevant because it does not exist – if you’re out there trying your best and soaking up every nugget of info that comes your way, then to put it simply, you are winning.