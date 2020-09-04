PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with CQUniversity to help you be what you want to be.

Humans are excellent procrastinators.

Since we’re all seasoned in brushing off simple tasks like hitting the gym, when it comes to mammoth life-decisions like starting uni it’s easy to get caught up in the hamster-wheel thought process of it all.

Don’t get me wrong, there is a tonne to consider when it comes to making a decision about further study.

At the end of the day, it is a little daunting to make the leap into uni, but it’ll ultimately benefit you and help you reach your career goals. Personal growth, we truly love to see it.

So, if you’re still not sure about hopping on board the tertiary-education express, here are 3 excuses you’ve probably considered and why you should squash them for good.

You Might Not Have Gotten The Best Marks In High School

It’s not even funny how dissimilar uni is to high school. Aside from not having to endure PDHPE lessons, ugly uniforms and playground politics, the entire experience in which you gain your knowledge, complete assignments and interact with teachers is different.

CQUniversity student recruitment guru Carrie Smith reckons you can excel at uni even if your high school marks weren’t great, namely because of how different the teaching and study styles are.

She also noted that the ability to explore your passions is also a huge factor that helps students succeed.

“Many students find that the opportunity to study their passion, choose their own schedule and how they learn (online or on campus) are game-changers and they thrive,” Carrie explained. “You get to study what you love and be surrounded by people who also share your passion.”

Carrie emphasised that the independence uni provides can be a massive self-motivator for students who struggled with the confines of high school.

“At high school, your timetable is strict with fixed times, while at uni, you get to make your own schedule,” said Carrie. “You’re in charge of your own learning journey.”

She also stated that unis offer a range of support services to help students in their study, that may not have been available during high school – so if the thought of 12-page readings and gigantic essays make you a little sweaty, there’s a good chance there’s someone on-call available to help.

“There are lots of support services and resources available too, specifically designed to help you succeed at uni. These can help boost your confidence, increase your study skills and academic writing, and assist you in navigating the uni systems.”

It’s also worth noting, that there are multiple programs and pathways put in place for those who left school years ago, may think they’ve missed out on the uni path. In fact, your prior work or study experience could help you gain entry into your course of choice, or count as credit towards your degree.

You Might Think Your Current Work Schedule Doesn’t Allow For It

If you’re on the 9-5 grind or work a shift-based job, the idea of attending class in the midst of it all may seem impossible. But, with the flexibility online learning provides, you can generally alter your study to cater to your needs.

“Having access to learning resources 24 hours a day allows you to determine the schedule that suits you and your life,” reiterated Professor Kate Ames, Director, Learning Design and Innovation at CQUniversity.

The thought of spending your weekends or nights after work studying may seem like a chore, but the long-term pay off is worth the hustle for now.

It does require a certain level of self-discipline, so Kate stressed how important it is to set yourself up in a calm study space that’ll allow for effective work in the time you do have.

“Try and eliminate distractions and avoid multitasking. Close tabs and apps that don’t relate to your learning and resist the temptation to check emails, watch Netflix or check in with your social media.”

“If your environment is noisy and you feel distracted, wearing headphones may also help.”

You Might Not Be Into The Whole Studying Online Thing

Even before COVID hit, online study options were becoming a huge part of the tertiary education sphere.

This has been hugely beneficial for some students, as Kate explained, “it can be less intimidating than a traditional classroom environment and can open opportunities to engage with people from different cultures using a variety of mediums.”

“Chances are your unit and courses will consist of video and other multimedia sources which can make learning much more engaging and exciting than plain text.”

We’re also pretty damn lucky to be living with so much technology at our fingertips, making the whole experience of studying online a lot more streamlined.

“Universities that have a great online offering will generally offer online video conferencing, online chat sessions or even phone calls to help you succeed,” added Kate.

For some, online study may not seem as comprehensive as campus-based learning, making the whole idea a little off-putting.

Aside from lacking distractions like commuting, on-campus cafes or even other students, online courses are designed to offer the same level of education as traditional options.

For courses involving hands-on learning, face-to-face components are all made up for with online alternatives, with some unis offering up in-person intensives like CQUniversity’s ‘Residential Schools’, in which online students attend campus for a few days to a few weeks to participate in lab sessions, seminars and hands-on tutorials and workshops

So, with heaps of support on offer and so many different ways to actually carry out a degree or course, the whole idea of uni seems a little less daunting.

It’s a huge life-step, but the best way to back your decision is to research, and do that deep thinking about what you want to achieve before diving in – now, go forth and be amazing.