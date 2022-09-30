PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Sheridan to get you in the mood for summer.

We’ve all seen the news. It’s going to be another wet, sticky, ‘umid summer. La Niña is rearing its sopping head once again, threatening to quite literally rain all over our parade.

But alas, there’s no need to get down-and-out entirely. Despite some extra dampness, summer is still the best season there is. It simply stomps all over dreary winter, hay fever-inducing spring and bland autumn.

If you’re stuck in a sour mood, here’s a little reminder of all the good stuff on the horizon as things heat up.

Festival season: I don’t think there’s ever been a more stacked Aussie festival season lined up. We’ve got Lil Nas X and Arctic Monkeys set to make their way over for various New Years’ haunts. Bring Me The Horizon are trekking down for Good Things. Haim and Phoebe Bridgers are hitting up Laneway. We’re spoilt for choice, so get your tickets (and ponchos) sorted ASAP. Leaving the office when it’s still sunny: It’s a special treat to leave the office while it is still beaming. Post-work bevvies just hit different on a balmy summer arvo. Not taking a jacket when leaving the house: It’s one of the most liberating feelings on the planet. Truly unmatched. Going to the movies on a hot day: There’s something about a suburban shopping centre’s air conditioner that absolutely slaps on a blistering hot day. That, mixed with the comfort of the cinema’s recliner feels illegally relaxing. The one day the Macca’s Slurpee machine is actually working: It’ll feel absolutely transcendent after sitting in the drive-thru line for half an hour. Christmas & NYE celebrations: Don’t be a grinch!!! Devouring ice blocks: Like your life depends on it. Your tongue should be permanently red from artificial food colouring by the end of the season. Making the ultimate summer playlist: It’s a cathartic task. And, the new The 1975 album will be out by then, which makes it even better. Arvo naps: If you’ve got a comfy towel beneath you, what’s better than a rogue two-hour nap in the sun? Swimming at the beach in the morning and coming home while it’s storming in the arvo: For some reason, this always reminds me of that glorious scene in The Parent Trap in which the girlies get banished to their solitary cabin whilst it’s beating down with rain.

If that’s not enough to get you pumped, boujee beach towel connoisseurs Sheridan will be popping up at beaches all over the country to give away free stuff all summer long. You can keep an eye out on their socials for exact dates and locations, but we do know for sure there’ll be pop-ups at iconique locations in Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Perth.

Sheridan’s been fanging for summer for a while — a few weeks back, they drifted a huge Sheridan beach towel down Sydney Harbour to get folks rocking and ready (and relaxed) for the greatest season of the year.

So, there you have it folks, there’s plenty of stuff to look forward to. There’s no need to be a complete debbie downer. Leave that to the token goth kid in the family who gets dragged to the beach with their family.