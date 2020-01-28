Dig out your best jorts and those chunky Etnies you probably should have binned like ten years ago, because California skate punks The Offspring are headed over to Australia for a big ol’ greatest hits tour this year.

Hitting arenas across the country over April, which is dangerously soon and I hate the march of time already, The Offspring will be playing through their 30+ year history as a band with a setlist that spans some of the biggest bangers from their nine albums.

You know you went off to Pretty Fly For A White Guy when you were younger, and had half a mind to bleach your hair and wear only baggy jeans with a wallet chain and checkered Vans. No? Just me?

I won’t lie, this tour might just pull me out of mosh retirement, or maybe just send me into a spiral of watching Jackass movies and playing Tony Hawk Pro Skater for a few months. Either way, it’s a mood.

Joining the Cali punks are their pop-punk pals from across the northern border, Sum 41. With their own pretty bloody extensive back catalogue, filled with mosh-worthy singalong tracks like In Too Deep, Fat Lip, and Still Waiting, the Canadian lads will smash through a minimum Half Hour Of Power every night of the tour.

The run of shows that’ll probably have you reaching for your shitty old studded belt and an old band shirt that’s more holes than material kicks off at HBF Stadium in Perth on April 19, then flicks around to Adelaide, and headed up the east coast, before skipping across the pond to wind up in Auckland on April 28.

Pre-sale tickets for the shows go on sale from 9am local time on January 31, and you can sign up for those over on the tour’s website. General sale kicks off from 9am local time on Monday, February 3 over here.

The Offspring & Sum 41 Australian Tour 2020

SUNDAY 19 APRIL

HBF STADIUM, PERTH

TUESDAY 21 APRIL

ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE THEATRE, ADELAIDE

THURSDAY 23 APRIL

MARGARET COURT ARENA, MELBOURNE

FRIDAY 24 APRIL

HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY

SATURDAY 25 APRIL

RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE

TUESDAY 28 APRIL

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND