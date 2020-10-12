Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, which means there’s some absolutely ripper gaming and tech bargains to be had! Like every Prime Day, there’s an avalanche of deals and bargains floating about. To help you lockdown what’s good, we’ve gone through and collected the best gaming deals for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

There’s also some great Prime Day tech deals to be had too – most of which will pair perfectly with your gaming console of choice.

To get any of these deals you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, so don’t forget to sign up beforehand. The discounts get added in during checkout, so don’t stress if they aren’t showing up initially.

Nintendo Switch Deals

During Amazon Prime Day, if you buy a Nintendo Switch Console (Neon Blue/Red) and a selected Minecraft game you’ll only pay $409 for the bundle. Even if you don’t particularly care about Minecraft, you’ll still be getting a decent saving compared to the Switch’s usual $469.95 RRP.

Act fast, because cheap Switch deals don’t hang around for long!

In terms of games, Amazon are offering 25% off a range of Pokémon titles, which include:

If Pokémon isn’t your thing, you can also grab 15% off a few other Switch titles, such as:

PS4 Deals

If you want to bulk up your game library, Prime Day is the perfect excuse. Especially when you can get 15% off selected PS4 titles. Some of the game deals include:

Xbox One Deals

In terms of Xbox One deals, you can pick up a few games for cheap with 15% off their RRP. Some of the available titles include:

Tech Deals

Look, there’s a lot of Prime Day tech deals, with a pretty wide variety of discounts. Let’s just dive straight into it, mates.

