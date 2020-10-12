Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, which means there’s some absolutely ripper gaming and tech bargains to be had! Like every Prime Day, there’s an avalanche of deals and bargains floating about. To help you lockdown what’s good, we’ve gone through and collected the best gaming deals for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
There’s also some great Prime Day tech deals to be had too – most of which will pair perfectly with your gaming console of choice.
To get any of these deals you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, so don’t forget to sign up beforehand. The discounts get added in during checkout, so don’t stress if they aren’t showing up initially.
Nintendo Switch Deals
During Amazon Prime Day, if you buy a Nintendo Switch Console (Neon Blue/Red) and a selected Minecraft game you’ll only pay $409 for the bundle. Even if you don’t particularly care about Minecraft, you’ll still be getting a decent saving compared to the Switch’s usual $469.95 RRP.
Act fast, because cheap Switch deals don’t hang around for long!
In terms of games, Amazon are offering 25% off a range of Pokémon titles, which include:
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – Nintendo Switch – $51.75 (was $$79.95)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! – Nintendo Switch – $51.75 (was $$79.95)
- Pokemon Sword – Nintendo Switch – $51 (was $$79.95)
- Pokemon Shield – Nintendo Switch – $51.64 (was $$79.95)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – $51 (was $79.95)
If Pokémon isn’t your thing, you can also grab 15% off a few other Switch titles, such as:
- Lego Marvel Superheroes 2
- Darksiders Genesis
- Lego Jurassic World
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Assassins Creed: The Rebel Edition
PS4 Deals
If you want to bulk up your game library, Prime Day is the perfect excuse. Especially when you can get 15% off selected PS4 titles. Some of the game deals include:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassins Creed Origins
- Darksiders Genesis
- The Division 2
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Gold Edition)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 (Premium Edition)
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Need for Speed Heat
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Shenmue 3 (Day One Edition)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
Xbox One Deals
In terms of Xbox One deals, you can pick up a few games for cheap with 15% off their RRP. Some of the available titles include:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassins Creed Origins
- The Division 2
- Far Cry 5
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Gold Edition)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 (Premium Edition)
- Just Dance 2020
- LEGO Marvel Avengers
- Mortal Kombat 11
- The Outer Worlds
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Resident Evil 3
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
Tech Deals
Look, there’s a lot of Prime Day tech deals, with a pretty wide variety of discounts. Let’s just dive straight into it, mates.
- Alienware 7.1 PC Gaming Headset (15% off RRP)
- Alienware 510K RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (White) (15% off RRP)
- Alienware 510K RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Black) (15% off RRP)
- Corsair HS50 Pro (20% off RRP)
- Corsair Virtuoso headset (20% off RRP)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger (30% off RRP)
- Plantronics RIG 300 HC Headset (15% off RRP)
- Plantronics RIG 400 PRO Headset (15% off RRP)
- Plantronics Rig 400 HX Headset (15% off RRP)
- Sennheiser CX 350BT (White) In-Ear Earphones (25% off RRP)
- Sennheiser CX 350BT (Black) In-Ear Earphones (25% off RRP)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT (Black) (25% off RRP)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT (White) (25% off RRP)
- Sennheiser PXC 550-II (Black) (25% off RRP)
- Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset (25% off RRP)
- Sennheiser GSP 550 Gaming Headset (25% off RRP)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (10% off RRP)
If you’re looking for more bargains, you can check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals here on PEDESTRIAN.TV.
