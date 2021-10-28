At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game gave Drax bouncy titty physics instead of Gamora, which feels like a huge and horny win for gender equality in video game representation.

This week, developer Eidos-Montréal released their epic adventure-RPG game based on the popular ragtag squad of space pals best known in the James Gunn directed Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. It’s been getting some pretty hot reviews online with Polygon even calling it “2021’s biggest surprise”.

Over on Twitter, fans have begun to notice a tiny feature regarding one of its core characters, Drax the Destroyer, that’s subtly yet dramatically changing the way that male and female bodies are animated in-game.

In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Drax’s pecs have a bouncing animation whenever he moves in-game and in menus, while Gamora, who’s the only female on the team, doesn’t.

When I say, I love to see it… please, just take a look at his preposterously powerful pairs of pillowy pecs in these tweets below and rejoice with me in their sheer jiggliness.

The new Guardians of the Galaxy game gives Drax… physics pic.twitter.com/95lOlJC8OT — Sam, Future Abandoned Stan (@SGulgi) October 28, 2021

seriously, check out drax's physics here pic.twitter.com/zkjNiVhl9j — Leah J. Williams (@legenette) October 25, 2021

They gave Drax The Destroyer boob physics and I'm dying. This game is great. #GOTGgame #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy pic.twitter.com/jcuSppgi9O — Jack Valentine (@TheFuneralTrain) October 27, 2021

DRAX'S BOOBS HAVE JIGGLE PHYSICS LMAO pic.twitter.com/lqclkQHgRh — Xavier (@EggsXavier) October 27, 2021

It's Drax's tiddie physics for me ???? pic.twitter.com/7gJFIbl2rM — Buss Fleshlightyear (@KharloKong) October 26, 2021

LRT: the thought of jiggle physics being applied to Drax the Destroyer of all people makes me laugh so hard. That’s amazing. — CJ The One-Man Army of Darkness (@CJWritesThings) October 26, 2021

That incredibly small, almost unnoticeable, and silly detail seems like a fun little callback to TikTok’s “Mummy’s Milkies” sound, but it’s actually hugely historic when you consider how female characters are often portrayed in games. Historically, especially in video game adaptations of film properties, it would be the female character that developers would design bouncy chest physics for.

Just last year, Stevivor’s editor Steve Wright uncovered a series of models of Jill Valentine in Resident Evil 3 where her breasts would move when you moved the camera. This was only for the game’s extra models viewing mode and her breasts didn’t apparently move like that in-game but, unsurprisingly, she was still the only character who had this type of animation.

This sort of objectification of female bodies can be traced through every gaming generation, either through in-game models or the way female-coded bodies were depicted in video game box art.

Games in the Dead or Alive series and Tomb Raider often feature embarrassing breast physics on female characters that feel hyper-sexualised, unrealistic, and objectifying, let alone completely unrealistic breast sizes that would probably break someone’s back if real.

So, it’s nice to see this happen to a male character and only a male character for a change. As Ariana Grande would say: “it’s equality”.

Lara Croft and her pointy-shaped blades for breasts in Tomb Raider on the PlayStation 1 walked so Drax and his meaty man boobies here could run.

You can catch Drax’s jiggly man titty physics in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.