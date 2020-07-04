This article discusses plot details from 'The Last Of Us Part II', so if you haven't played it yet, don't say you weren't warned.

Actress Laura Bailey has shone a light on one of the uglier sides of the gaming industry, taking to Twitter to reveal the death threats she’s received after voicing a character in The Last Of Us Part II.

Early on TLOU2, her character Abby takes bloody revenge against a beloved figure from from the first game, a surprise twist that, while justified by the story, still upset many fans.

Seemingly unable to separate the character from the person or accept the fact that it’s just a fucking game, a number of these people took to twitter to personally vent their anger against Laura Bailey.

Sharing screenshots of messages she has received in recent weeks, the actress wrote:

“Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here… but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers. Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.”

Some of the messages she received are very graphic, and include threats against her family members. You can see the screengrabs below:

Actress Krystina Arielle summed up the situation on Twitter, pointing out how unfair and unreasonable this level of abuse is:

“Laura Bailey is an actress. Based on your opinions of the character, a damn good one. But first and foremost, she is a person. A person with real feelings. She does not deserve your abuse for doing her job. You are not entitled to abuse her because you have access to her.”

In recent interviews, Naughty Dog Vice President and TLOU writer/director Neil Druckmann has mentioned cast members receiving abuse and death threats, without naming specific names.

He has yet to comment further.

Laura Bailey has had a long and extremely varied career in voice acting, with hundreds of TV and video game credits to her name, including Sony and Marvel’s recent Spider-Man.