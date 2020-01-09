Thanks for signing up!

Video game and electronics retailer EB Games has announced a massive sale as the company closes nearly 20 stores across the country.

You’d be forgiven for not knowing they were having a sale, they’re usually pretty discrete.

A total of 19 stores will close across the country, four in NSW, Queensland and South Australia, two in Victoria and WA and one in the ACT.

“After careful consideration, we will be closing 19 unprofitable stores at the end of January,” a spokesperson said.

20-60% off storewide sales are underway at closing stores, with many of the branches expected to close over Australia Day/Invasion Day long weekend.

The news comes after share prices for the retailer’s US parent company GameStop dropped significantly last year as a result of online competition.

In a statement provided to news.com.au, the major video game retailer confirmed that “where possible, staff were offered the opportunity to work in surrounding stores.”

Thankfully, the company will open more large format stores, combining their EB Games and Zing Pop Culture franchises in hybrid stores.

“These hybrid stores, combined with our strong omni-channel offering, 6 million loyalty members and 300+ locations across Australia, will see EB Games continue to be one of Australia’s largest specialty retailers.”

The stores expected to close include:

Majura Park – ACT

Blacktown – NSW

Rockdale – NSW

Winston Hills – NSW

Birkenhead Point – NSW

Inala – QLD

Bribie Island – QLD

Underwood – QLD

Cleveland – QLD

Adelaide City Cross – SA

Brickworks – SA

Hallet Cove – SA

Harbourtown – SA

Dianella – WA

Kalaminda – WA

Dandenong – VIC

Docklands – VIC

Hamilton – VIC