I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed. Game developers CD Projekt Red announced the news on Twitter this morning, revealing the game will now launch in September 17, 2020. The original release date was April 16, 2020.

The statement, signed by co-founder Marcin Iwiński and Head of Studio Adam Badowski, explained Cyberpunk 2077 is complete and playable, “but there’s still work to be done.

“Night City is massive – full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing.”

The pair want Cyberpunk to be the “crowning achievement for this generation” and ultimately came to the decision that postponing the launch would give the team the “precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

The crew told fans to expect regular updates as September approaches.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing you in Night City, thank you for your ongoing support.”

Believe it or not, but Cyberpunk has been in the works since 2013. I shit you not, CD Projekt Red released a teaser trailer for it seven years ago. I was still in high school.

Last year at E3, fans collectively lost their shit as they watched the official trailer for the first time. AND THEN, Keanu bloody Reeves walked onstage to announce the release date. The beautiful man plays Johnny Silverhand in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits stands September 17, 2020. As Shigeru Miyamoto once said, “A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad.” Read that three times over if you’re feeling salty.

And now it’s trailer time!

Part One:

Part Two: