WARNING: There are major You season 2 spoilers ahead.

I don’t know about you, but I sighed real hard at the end of You season 2. ‘Cos just as Joe (Penn Badgley), murderer, settles down with fellow murderer Love (Victoria Pedretti) to have a child, he looks over the fence and falls in obsession with yet another woman. I knew then and there I couldn’t do another ten episodes without Nurofen at the ready. But a new theory doing the rounds suggest things might be a little different in season 3, if there is one. There probably will be – let’s be real.

The anonymous woman at the end of the episode is Joe’s neighbour. We don’t see her face at all, just the back of her as she reads a book in her backyard. Naturally, a good portion of viewers assumed this was Joe’s next obsession.

He even does his whole unhinged monologue.

“This is just the beginning, because this is where I had to be, exactly, where I had to be to meet you,” he says. “There you were with your books and your sunshine. So close but worlds away. I will figure out a way, a way to get to you. See you soon… neighbour.”

BIG SIGH.

But some people reckon the neighbour is Joe’s mum.

I’m telling y’all the woman at the end is going to be Joe’s mom and not a new girl he’s obsessed with. I think she disappeared and started a new family and Joe finally decided to track her down for obvious reasons… He’s absolutely stalking his mom in S3 #YouSeasonTwo — GardenOnTheMoon (@KeioshaDreams) December 28, 2019

I’m not mad at this at all. There were quite a number of flashbacks to Joe’s childhood, featuring his complex relationship with his mother, throughout the season. And we don’t quite know what happened to her. At the end of the season, Mum made the decision to send Joe to a boys’ home because she didn’t think she could look after him anymore. So @KeioshaDreams and a whole bunch of fans reckon season 3 will bring about a reunion. And hey, it’s certainly possible. The inclusion of Joe’s mum can’t just be more storytelling. Then again, I haven’t read the books so I’m completely blind here.

ok but is the neighbour over the fence joe’s mother yes or no #YouOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/E9LsWaJq8C — ???? (@emilyjbeard) December 27, 2019

SPOILER ALERT – if you haven’t seen You season 2 yet, don’t read the following: Theory – Joe’s new next door neighbor turns out to be his mom not some new girl he’ll fall for. — Dallas Vice (@dallasvice) December 30, 2019

CAUTION “YOU” SPOILERS AHEAD okay no joke y’all i have a theory on who this mystery neighbor is: it HAS to be joe’s mom bc a) we don’t know if she ever died and b) i doubt joe would cheat on love after ALL OF THAT. so now i ask your opinion, who do you think it is? — ashley (@RCDSTREAK) December 28, 2019

So I re-watched the ending scene and noticed the neighbour is wearing a wedding ring. Knowing what Joe is capable of, a partner’s probably not a big deal to him. But still, it’s an interesting detail, and might mean she’s older. I don’t know if I’d call her hands old – I feel like my hands look old and I’m nudging 23.

Also, I didn’t think Joe’s mum liked books? But maybe she’s changed. Much to think about. We’ll let you know if / when Netflix announces a third season.