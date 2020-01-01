WARNING: There are major You season 2 spoilers ahead.

I don’t know about you, but I sighed real hard at the end of You season 2. ‘Cos just as Joe (Penn Badgley), murderer, settles down with fellow murderer Love (Victoria Pedretti) to have a child, he looks over the fence and falls in obsession with yet another woman. I knew then and there I couldn’t do another ten episodes without Nurofen at the ready. But a new theory doing the rounds suggest things might be a little different in season 3, if there is one. There probably will be – let’s be real.

The anonymous woman at the end of the episode is Joe’s neighbour. We don’t see her face at all, just the back of her as she reads a book in her backyard. Naturally, a good portion of viewers assumed this was Joe’s next obsession.

You Season 2 Netflix
Netflix

He even does his whole unhinged monologue.

“This is just the beginning, because this is where I had to be, exactly, where I had to be to meet you,” he says. “There you were with your books and your sunshine. So close but worlds away. I will figure out a way, a way to get to you. See you soon… neighbour.”

BIG SIGH.

But some people reckon the neighbour is Joe’s mum.

I’m not mad at this at all. There were quite a number of flashbacks to Joe’s childhood, featuring his complex relationship with his mother, throughout the season. And we don’t quite know what happened to her. At the end of the season, Mum made the decision to send Joe to a boys’ home because she didn’t think she could look after him anymore. So @KeioshaDreams and a whole bunch of fans reckon season 3 will bring about a reunion. And hey, it’s certainly possible. The inclusion of Joe’s mum can’t just be more storytelling. Then again, I haven’t read the books so I’m completely blind here.

So I re-watched the ending scene and noticed the neighbour is wearing a wedding ring. Knowing what Joe is capable of, a partner’s probably not a big deal to him. But still, it’s an interesting detail, and might mean she’s older. I don’t know if I’d call her hands old – I feel like my hands look old and I’m nudging 23.

Netflix

Also, I didn’t think Joe’s mum liked books? But maybe she’s changed. Much to think about. We’ll let you know if / when Netflix announces a third season.

Image: Netflix